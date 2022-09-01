Cuban authorities deny that they will prohibit flour production to individuals, but the sale of private bread ends in 3rd and 70th

While Authorities deny that individuals will be prohibited from selling products made with wheat flour due to the shortage of the product in Cubathe sale of bread produced by a private business in the 3rd and 70th market would have been suspended after this fact raised criticism on social networks.

According to the official radio station CMHW, in the face of a comment circulating through neighborhoods and social networks of an alleged Prohibition of the sale of products made with wheat flour from next September 1Odel Dueñas Ruiz, general director of the Provincial Food Production Company (EPA) in Villa Clara, said that this information is false.

“Anyone who has their papers in order can continue producingsince there are forms of management that are importing the flour,” said Dueñas.

Regarding the production of bread, the official admitted the deficit of the raw material and said that “the basic basket is prioritized and destined for hospitals and blood banks.”

The current situation with bread, which is scarce in state stores where the so-called “liberated bread” is sold, is critical. in the provinces the authorities have admitted damages even with the product that reaches Cubans rationed. Official media have reported delays in deliveries and restrictions on daily production due to limits on available flour.

While the bread of the bakeries in Cuban pesos is conspicuous by its absence, over the weekend users complained that, however, it was sold in stores in freely convertible currency (MLC) and private production.

As a result of the controversy over the packages of loaves of bread from the private business Home Deli, sold in the Mercado de 3ra y 70 a 3.75 MLCan employee of the mipyme authorized by the Government told the newspaper 14ymedio that this store has stopped selling them.

Home Deli, a private company based in Havana that sells “high-quality gastronomic and household products,” began selling frozen pizzas in MLC at this Miramar establishment in mid-March, the business itself announced on its social media at the time. and the caribbean chain.

“There is no bread for the population because there is no flour for the MN (national currency) bakeries, but in MLC they are taking out large bags and sacks of flour. However, this bread and those pizzas are from a private company that sells very expensive. What a contradiction! And to whom will that happy company belong? This is too much already,” protested a Cuban Internet user, and wondered where the Home Deli company gets its flour.

The business advertises on its social networks a wide range of flour-based products at almost prohibitive prices for ordinary Cubans.

“In recent months (…) difficulties in importing wheat have worsened, which has affected the availability of this product,” the Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN) said in a statement on August 23. .

As usual, the MINCIN blamed the situation on the “recrudescence” of the US embargo and “the current international logistics crisis, in addition to” the country’s financial limitations.