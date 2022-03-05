Cuban baseball player Ulfrido García dies at 27

Cuban pitcher Ulfrido García died this Friday at the age of 27 in the province of Santiago de Cuba.

According to the sports journalist Francys Romero, the player, who was inactive due to a shoulder injury, died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the early hours of the morning.

“The pitcher Ulfrido García (27) died this morning in Santiago de Cuba, as a result of a heart attack, according to sources. Very sad news. Ulfrido was part of the Cuba team between 2016 and 2018. He was injured in the shoulder at the time of his death. Peace to his soul. EPD”, wrote the communicator.

The left-hander worked as a pitcher and was part of the Santiago de Cuba baseball team.

According to state media Cubadebatein 2021 he regretted not being able to play during his team’s last games due to his injury.

During that same year, the player received a stem cell implant in his shoulder due to the wear of one of his tendons.

Although the official media indicates that the operation was not entirely successful, the athlete was working to regain mobility, as his muscles had weakened due to the months he spent without playing.

Garcia had signed a contract with the Macerata Angels of the Italian Baseball Series A1 in 2020, however, he was unable to play for the team.

Today the city of Santiago dresses in black when it wakes up with the terrible news that it lost one of its most beloved children, the other left-handed pitcher Ulfrido Garcia. He was the main pitching figure in Santiago for several seasons and was part of the national team more than once. pic.twitter.com/gGpShmcju8 — Odi (@OdiAvispa) March 4, 2022

Other fans and players shared the sad news of García’s death, pointing out that Santiago de Cuba was in mourning after losing one of his most talented sons, considered one of the most prominent pitching figures in the province after being part of the national team several times. national.

Heartbreaking news Santiago’s Ulfrido Garcia has passed from a heart attack at just 28

He joined the Wasps at age 18 in 2012 and became a member of the National team in 2016

Thoughts go out to his friends, family, fans of Santiago and all Cuban baseball fans mourning today.

R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/DvQ4PaUNw2 — Cuba Dugout: Phil Selig (@CubaDugout) March 4, 2022