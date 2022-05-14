Cuban “Big Yordan” hit another two home runs and is second in the Majors
Yordan Alvarez comes in MVP mode in this campaign, and as proof is his second among home runs in all major leagues to date, after the day before he dispatched a couple of balls to the Twins’ pitching.
Thus, the slugger from Las Tunas he reached ten homers and is only surpassed by the phenomenon Aaron Judgewho has 11. Interestingly, in this young season the Cuban has almost added a third of the home runs he hit in 2021when he shot 33.
Their connections this Thursday underpinned the Astros’ victory in the second game of the double bill against Minnesota, and in both cases they punished right-handed pitchers who saw how the two Rawlings said goodbye through the very center of Target Field.
Namely, the first one was prescribed in the third inning to the starter Josh Winder at the cost of a four-seam fastball (93.4 mph), and the other, to the reliever Cole Sandsin the ninth episode and about a shipment instead.
Such a solid day not only catapulted him in the home run department, but also placed him within the American League third in slugging at .615, ranking 10th in OBP (.377) and 4th in OPS (.992).
At the moment, the giant is batting .271 (96-26) with 19 RBIs and 17 walks.
We need your help:
Like you, thousands of Cubansthey read and support the independent journalism of CiberCuba. Our editorial independence begins with our economic independence: no organization from any country finances CyberCuba. We make our own agenda, we publish our opinions and we give a voice to all Cubans, without external influences.
Our newspaper has been financed until today only through advertising and own funds, but that limits what we can do. This is why we ask for your help. Your financial contribution will allow us to do more investigative journalism actions and increase the number of collaborators who report from the island, while maintaining our editorial independence. Any contribution, big or small, will be very valuable for our future. From only $5 and with just one minute of your time you can collaborate with CiberCuba. Thank you.
contribute now