Cuban boxers will be inserted in professional circuits without abandoning the Olympic dream (+ Video)

Ariel Saínz, vice president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder) began his speech at the Round table remembering the 60th anniversaries of the UJC and the 61st of the OPJM and, above all, the strategy implemented by Inder to pay tribute to these two organizations, “from which the Cuban sports system is nourished.”

Sainz assured that boxing has been the Cuban sport that has obtained the most titles at the international level. “In the Olympic Games they reached 41 gold medals and 77 in world championships, which illustrates how our boxers have given prestige to the sports movement.”

He recognized the work of the founding fathers of the Cuban boxing school, such as Eduardo Santiago, Alcides Sagarra, Sarbelio Fuentes, in addition to the contribution of the base trainers.

“It is boxing, one of the disciplines that has maintained its structure in these years of economic damage. We have been able to keep the academies, the Eide, the Giraldo Córdova Cardín, and this has translated into a significant contribution in the promotion of athletes for the national team.

The manager stated that because of what boxing represents for the country, it has been prioritized in all development strategies, which “From high performance today it has a different look, which allows us to jump higher and have greater reach.”

How was Cuban boxing prepared for insertion in professional circuits?

According to Ariel Saínz, deputy director of Inder, the Cuban sports movement has been preparing for years to enter professionalism. “Let us remember that in 2013 the income policy was implemented, which allowed our athletes to make contracts, through a sports categorization. Thus, the boxers began to receive an income for that concept, and from there they generated a system of benefits, provided not only for their active life, ”he indicated.

According to the manager, Cuban athletes who have a contract are paid for it, and it allows them “to be completely focused on that activity.”

He added that, in addition to the income policy, the hiring policy was implemented experimentally in 2014, which finally materialized in 2018. “We closed 2021, with athletes hired in nine sports, and this allowed us to take a look very particular to boxing.

“We had previously evaluated the pros and cons of this step, and our boxers went through experiences such as the World Series, a semi-professional circuit that allowed them to adapt to that boxing,” he continued.

The conception of the new strategy has as its essence to comply with a better preparation; being able to study opponents more easily; promote the quality of life of boxers, and make a significant contribution to the entire training system, consolidating a competitive route more suited to the current demands of international boxing.

Ariel Saínz reported in the Round table that boxing It will be inserted in international circuits, like the rest of the sports that “we already had established, such as baseball, volleyball and handball.

Finally, he stated that professional boxing has been humanized. “In our imagination there are those bloody fights, but really in professional boxing today opportunities are generated for Cuban boxers, which we can use based on their development.”

How will the insertion of Cuban boxers in professional leagues be carried out?

Alberto Puig de la Barca, president of the Cuban Boxing Federation, explained that since 2010, the international amateur federation of the discipline began to evaluate the possibility of a single boxing, “where the Olympics (before professionals) and the so-called at that time amateurscomplying with a policy of the International Olympic Committee”.

In 2014, Cuba entered the World Series. “There he participated in the following five years, until 2018, which ended. In that event, Cuba achieved supremacy: three world cups and two runners-up. That gave us the measure of the preparation of our boxers for higher demands.”

Puig de la Barca, specified that in 2014 the limitation of professional boxers to participate in International Federation contests disappeared. “This became effective in 2016 during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Several Cubans, like Julio César La Cruz, fought with professional boxers.”

He detailed that In events organized by the International Boxing Federation, Cuban boxers have fought 22 times and have won in all 22.

“We also incorporated in 2017 the first fighter in AIBA professional boxing, Arisnoidys Despaigne (69 kg). He won both of his fights unanimously.”

He commented that in the preparation for Tokyo 2020, he fought against professionals. “We had eight six-round bouts, Cuba won in six and tied in one. That was the first time we competed with professionals and with regulations for this type of boxing. For our team, the confrontation was strategic, so that our coaches outlined the final details”.

According to the federation, seven weight divisions will be included in the Paris Olympics. “In professional boxing there are 19 categories, that is, it is quite a distance. And the weigh-in is done a day before, to have a better performance in combat. In general, there is great concern for the development of fighters.

In relation to the Cuban insertion in international leagues, Puig de la Barca pointed out that for three and a half years they have been working on a contract that corresponds to the conditions of our sport.

“In that contract we have given participation to the boxers themselves. We are constantly learning from professionalism. We did a study and approached a Mexican company, whose general director is very close to Cuba, Geraldo Saldívar, and from there we began to forge the contract”.

What does the contract establish?

The boxers will train at the Cuban boxing school

They will compete with their coaches and their doctor

They will compete with the name of Domadores de Cuba

In a first stage, they will participate in teams of five or six boxers, who will go abroad to fight and then return to the Cuban boxing school.

Puig de la Barca pointed out that there are two systems within the contract: “There is a first system where boxers sign a contract for several years (three in this case)”. At this time, he said, it is conceived that four boxers from Cuba will sign said contract.

The president of the Federation stressed that they are top stars. In that sense, he added that these boxers, along with the second, third figures and immediate perspective athletes from the academies, would also be inserted in the events that take place.

In those cases, the athletes go, fight and return to the country: “They don’t sign a contract with a corresponding bonus, but they do get paid for their fights.”

Puig commented that this allows more Cuban athletes to have an economic benefit and to solve part of the daily problems.

The director stressed that the contract conceives a commission that directs it, which is chaired by the Cuban Boxing Federation. This determines what day, in what place to compete and approves the rival who is going to compete against the Cuban boxer.

Regarding the income and stimulation policy for the athlete, Puig pointed out that the athlete receives 80% of the bonus, while 20% goes to the Federation to be used for boxing.

“Every time an athlete goes to a professional boxing poster, he is paid for the fight, even per assault; Of that income, the boxer has 80%, 15% is for his trainer, and another 5% for the medical triad (psychologist, physiotherapist and doctor) ”, he stressed and added that the payment is made the same day of the competence.

For this year, he reported, there are five posters where the Tamers of Cuba would fight with the full team under this format; They will be held in May, June, September, November and December.

On the other hand, the president of the Cuban Boxing Federation pointed out that there will be no professional league on the island, but Cuba will be inserted in any of the five leagues that exist in professional boxing.

Likewise, the manager reported that the “Playa Girón” event will normally take place in December, but as of this year it will take place in July, while the National Boxing Series will take place in October and December as of 2023.

Puig de la Barca pointed out that an investment is being developed in the Cuban Boxing School with the support of political and governmental institutions in the capital: “We hope that in the coming years it will be a luxury school.”

The director commented that the money received by the Federation is intended to be used for the development of boxing from the base because “our champions are not manufactured in laboratories, but in sports teams.”

At another point in the Round Table, Rolando Acebal Montes, head coach of the National Boxing Team, referred to the preparation and training of the athletes: “The strategy we have is that our boxers are going to be professional and Olympic champions.”

“We have a strength that is the Cuban School of Boxing, in all the provinces there is a great structure strengthened with trained trainers,” he commented, adding that around 48% of the enrollment is under 21 years of age.

Acebal Montes said that the school has 40 boxers, of which the most experienced receive differentiated attention.

The head coach of the National Boxing Team stressed that Cuban boxers are used to competing frequently.

“We are going to make ourselves known throughout the world because we will be at the Olympic events and on the professional circuits, we plan to fight not only in America, but also in Europe and develop and insert figures.”

The captain of the Domadores de Cuba, Julio César la Cruz Peraza, valued this opportunity for boxers in the country as positive. “We have been able to succeed in various areas within the competitive world of this sport and now inserting ourselves into professional leagues will increase our level when facing strong rivals.”

The also five-time world champion and two-time Olympic champion recalled that he had the opportunity to a selection of Mexican boxers, in 2021, before competing in Tokyo.

“The Domadores de Cuba team is prepared to beat quality rivals in world boxing,” said Cruz. Similarly, he added that the team believes that this measure encourages boxers to continue preparing, in addition to economic improvements since most of them are heads of families.

In the final minutes of the Round Table, Puig de la Barca indicated that The success of Cuban boxing is that it has a system that monitors talents from the sports team, from the grassroots up to the national team.

In video, Round Table