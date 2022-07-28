Cuban comedians flake Marianao and the viral young woman swears she was ‘fucking’

Cuban comedians Ulises Toirac, Luis “Pánfilo” Silva and Alexis Valdés have joined the extended jokes about Marianaoafter a report on official television was dedicated to promoting the “achievements” of the municipality, to which the Government awarded the headquarters for July 26 in Havana, amid trolling by some of those interviewed.

Toirac has published two short texts to make fun of the viral event on Facebook. In one of them he wrote: “Mayor of Marianao declares independence of the territory of the municipality from the rest of the country. ‘Dreammocratic Republic of Marianao’ is called the new State“.

In another, he used a nagging slogan with which the Government justifies the emigration of professional personnel.

“Oxford, MIT, Stanford and other important technological universities such as the University of Singapore and Imperial College London have filed a UNESCO charge against CUJAE for brain theft. ‘They think that because they are in Marianao they can do anything’“, he pointed.

Luis Silva, who plays the character “Pánfilo” from the television program Live the storycracked jokes after a softball game in Boca de Camarioca with his Cómicas team.

“Do you know why we win? Because this man is from Marianao. And let’s hope that when we play in Marianao we don’t have anyone left”Silva said in a video he shared on his Instagram.

Another of the actors involved, Marlon Pijuán, stated that “that was good.”

Also Alexis Valdés dedicated some verses in copla to the most popular municipality of these days in Cuba.

“Some verses to the promised land, that is, Marianao! Happy day! “Wrote the humorist on Instagram to accompany his interpretation.

“Marianao is a country, with a Creole populace, where people live happily because they always have chicken. The land of beauty, similar to Xanadú, because they even have paint and the light doesn’t go out.”

“Marianao, Marianao, land of rumba and timba, how beautiful they left you and the rest for the piiii. Even Vedado, the jewel in the crown, has already been screwed, now daddy, it’s Marianao, that’s the cutest city,” the actor sang in a second part of the couplets.

Yakemi Amate, the Cuban who appears in the viral video for the statements about how “rich” people live in Marianao, clarified that her words had a tone of mockery and sarcasm, according to América Tevé.

“I swear I did it in a fucking waywithout thinking that I was going to get to Yuma without a ticket,” she replied to a friend on Facebook.

In an interview with a reporter from Canal Habana, Amate described Mariano’s situation as very good, where there are no blackouts, no queues, and power and chicken are not lacking.

“We don’t lose electricity, we have water 24 hours a day. The chicken, they give us quantity, quantity. Every day we have chicken. we don’t have queueswe don’t queue,” Amate told the journalist.

The Cuban assured that his words were nothing but sarcasmbecause if he told the truth they wouldn’t put it on television.

“Sister, ingaaaaa this, It was a bunch, not to tell the true truth, because if not, they wouldn’t put it on. I have nothing to do with these singaos, but people are so abnormal that they did not get the message, “he replied in the comments of his publication.

Last June 17, Amate denounced the situation of an oil queue in a live broadcast on her Facebook profile. In the video you can see the desperation of the people who were in line to buy the products, according to América Tevé.

Amate does not seem offended by the memes and videos that have been created on social networks based on her statements. On the contrary, the Cuban has shared some and says she really enjoys everything that has happened.