Cuban Customs detects a passenger with drugs in his stomach

A passenger was detained by customs at the Havana airport for carrying 22 containers of cocaine in his stomach. The fact of drug trafficking was frustrated when an X-ray test was carried out on the person who came from Colombia.These cases are being closely monitored thanks to the joint work of Cuban customs personnel and the AIRCOP department based in Havana.

AIRCOP was activated on the island last May and already has some arrests for illicit substances and human trafficking.

In the last days of August, AIRCOP and the Cuban customs surprised a woman who was traveling with false documentation hidden in her shoes.

Two months ago, drug seizures were reported in 11 attempts during the first half of the current year. This data is similar to all the maneuvers that occurred in 2021.

It has been found that the common forms of attempts to penetrate narcotics into Cuban territory are the hiring of individuals who travel as couriers. In the case of cocaine, it can be transported in two formats, liquid or powder.

AIRCOP

AIRCOP is a plan funded by the European Union and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Since 2010, AIRCOP has been operating thanks to the joint efforts of the World Customs Organization (WCO), INTERPOL and UNODC.

To obtain positive results, vigilance groups have been formed in different dependencies of the world. Criminals now have more sophisticated methods to hide prohibited substances, including ingestion.

One of the tools that the entire international operation has and that has been very successful is X-rays.

The will of the police improves the responses of the airports in the location of toxic substances, transfers of illegal goods and suspicious users.