Cuban Customs donates charcoal burners to vulnerable families

In the midst of the unfortunate blackouts that Cuba has been suffering for months, the General Customs of the Republic has published on its Twitter profile the moment in which directors of said institution donate a charcoal burner to a vulnerable family.

The image is accompanied by a message in which Customs celebrates itself for such a supportive gesture:

“One of the values ​​of our Institution is solidarity, which is why the #AduanaCiegodeAvila set out to help a vulnerable family in the constituency that we serve under the guidance of the #PCC with a charcoal burner. #AduanadeCuba #60AduanaSocialista”, states the tweet.

Although the photograph was shared on the official profile of the General Customs, the incident occurred in the province of Ciego de Ávila. As argued, the initiative started from an orientation of the Communist Party of Cuba.

Even though it may represent a relief for the beneficiary family, the image cannot be less discouraging or symbolic. A group of humble people, including children, is observed, while Customs workers pose with their donation.

The fact itself has a tragicomic connotation at least, in the midst of an energy crisis without near precedents, and for which a short-term solution is not in sight.

Today in the vast majority of the country blackouts of more than six continuous hours are common, to the point that in several localities the residents have taken to the streets to protest, as the government itself has recognized.

It’s not a meme… A mockery?

The comments have not been long in coming, and some Twitter users have considered the publication as a mockery:

“That level of bungling has been reached. Show a little respect for the town, a charcoal burner… are you serious? An institution that has so much, more than the people would like. What a pity!”, comments a user.

Others for their part wonder where is the common sense of those who run Cuban institutions, or at least of those who manage their social networks.

“I think that those who run the country’s network are the best memeros there are because if they do these things and publish them…”.

One of the values ​​of our Institution is solidarity, which is why #CustomsCiegodeAvila set out to help a vulnerable family in the constituency that we serve through the guidance of the #PCC with a charcoal burner. #CustomsofCuba #60Socialist Customs pic.twitter.com/0rI9ia6J7l – Cuban Customs (@AduanaCuba) August 19, 2022