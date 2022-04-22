Cuban Customs informs about new facilities to process packages

The Head of the General Customs of the Republic of Cuba, Nelson E. Cordovés Reyes, has reported on the new facilities of the Cuban freight forwarder Palco.

In a message posted on Twitter, he stated that the facilities of the freight forwarder Palco, for processing shipments to Cubans, are in the completion phase.

According to Explainhave “good conditions which will allow an agile and safe service that will have a positive impact on the attention of the people”.

Below we offer details about this Cuban freight forwarder, including the rates, the tracking of the packages and the operators abroad with which they have agreements.

PALCO PACKAGE: SHIPMENTS TO CUBA

The freight forwarder Palco is one of the companies that has the most complaints regarding delays in the processing of packages. Thus it appears to Cuban Directory.

“Since February 7 of this year they sent me two packages by the Palco Agency and they said that the delivery time was around 30 to 45 days and still nothing. I get tired of calling and they don’t answer the phones, it’s a real lack of respect”, commented a reader on our website.

Not only is the delay a frequent complaint from parcel customers in Cuba, but also the poor attention to their concerns or claims.

Sending aid to family in Cuba is not a matter to be taken lightly. It is also not cheap.

Palco parcel, like other Cuban freight forwarders, have a website where it is possible to track packages.

The client must visit your page and in the upper menu, on the right, they must click where it says «Locate Packages».

It will open a box where you must enter your HBL number and press “search”.

The site offers you the ability to click on seven different statuses to display their description.

PALCO PARCEL RATES

According to the official information on its site, “the collection of services is independent of the payments that Cuban Customs applies for tariffs.”

These are their rates:

regular shipments (per HBL)

From 0 to 1.5 kg 50.00 CUP + 10.00 CUP for Customs services.

Up to 10 kg 100.00 CUP + 10.00 CUP for Customs services.

More than 10 kg 200.00 CUP + 10.00 CUP for Customs services.

Unaccompanied Luggage and Household Items

Up to 20 kg – 200.00 CUP.

More than 20 kg and up to 980 kg – 5.00 CUP for each kg of weight.

More than 980 kg – 5000.00 CUP.

PALCO PARCEL CORRESPONDENTS

In Panama:

GOLD DUST

BELRAYSA TOURS & TRAVEL GROUP SA

EICSA

G&C TRANSPORTATION

ALFANY

PACIFIC CARIBBEAN LOGISTICS GROUP

BIMAR

JANEXPRESS CARGO, SA

S&J BROTHERS SA

BORDOY

In the U.S:

YOUR CHARGE APACARGOEXPRESS TREE LOGISTICS CARIBBEAN EXPRESS ISLATUR FREE ZONE IMPORTER MARFE ENTERPRISE SA CARIBBEAN EXPRESS AGENCY LLC MAYABE EXPRESS GLOBAL CHARGE

In Mexico

SHIPPING CANCUN SA DE CV

CUBAMEX

SEASKY

CONTACT DETAILS OF PALCO IN CUBA

Telephones: +5372087273 and +5372087274

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Several customers have contacted the parcel through its Facebook group.