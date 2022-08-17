Cuban Customs seizes power plant from passenger who exceeded allowed limit

The Cuban Customs seized a power plant from a passenger who exceeded the permitted limit, after the entry into force of the new provisions for non-commercial imports to the islandaccording to information from the official journalist transcended to social networks.

“Since August 15, when the new Customs regulations came into force, only one item has been seized from a passenger. It is about a traveler who brought three power plants to the country, when what is allowed today is two for each person,” Cuban Television journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso stated this Wednesday on his Facebook profile.

Alonso, who pointed out that he is making a report for the TV information system on the island, assured that “the rest of the travelers have entered the country with all their luggage” and that “it remains tax-free and without limits on the amounts, the importation of medicines, hygiene and food”.

Capture Facebook / Lázaro Manuel Alonso

Also in another publication he said that “in Terminal 2 of the Havana airport, non-commercial imports have increased, based on the new customs regulations. In particular, electricity generation equipment, rechargeable lamps and portable fans stand out”.

Likewise, he assured on his social network that “80 percent of the passengers arriving in Cuba travel through the green channel, without paying taxes,” in addition to reiterating that in the three days that the current resolution of the Cuban Customs has been implemented “Only one article has been confiscated, for exceeding the limit of power plants allowed in the customs regulation.”

In the comments of his publications, a user stated that “I think that at times like these, and with the current energy crisis, there should be more flexibility with the number of power plants allowed, as well as their generation power, because if I do not remember the maximum power allowed, it is about 1,100 W”.

Capture Facebook / Lázaro Manuel Alonso

After the user’s remark, Alonso replied that “there is no limit on the power allowed. Yes, there is in the quantities. There are two allowed by passengers.

Another Internet user commented that “the greatest weapon we have to confront the blockade is not in the MINREX or in the UN. It is in the customs laws. If the country cannot bring basic and not-so-basic products to Cuban families, then it has to open the borders so that they can enter in one way or another. Automotive equipment included”.

“That is breaking the trade blockade. At the border, fighting against drug or firearms trafficking, the rest goes inside, in some way it will serve to make up for the lack of the market”, argues another user.

Imports of power plants to the island is a relevant issue in the face of the escalation of the energy crisis in the country, which impacts the residential sector as well as the economic sector, including the self-employed.

This Wednesday, the news portal Cubanet spreads a report on the demand on the island for power plants by private business owners, who to save their investments have chosen to buy power generators to maintain their productions.

Capture Facebook / Lázaro Manuel Alonso

But this option, refers to the aforementioned media, will also bring a considerable increase in the sale price of what is produced, since it is an investment that must be recovered, in addition to the fact that the demand and prices of power plants on the island have skyrocketed. , after the rise in the value of currencies in the informal market.

The new measures for imports to Cuba without a commercial nature entered into force on August 15, after the approval of Resolution 175/2022 of the Cuban Customs, in which changes were introduced in the non-commercial importation of natural persons, in response to the measures announced by the Cuban government in last session of the National Assembly of People’s Power to oxygenate the moribund Cuban economy.

According to this resolution, from this week you can import up to five mobile phonesin addition to two power plants and the same number of electric motors. In the case of motorcycles a third will be allowed to be imported if shipped as cargo.

Other changes is that those who receive non-commercial air, sea, postal and courier shipments, will not pay customs duty for the first 30 US dollars of the value or its equivalent weight, up to three kilograms of the shipment, in the value / weight ratio established by Customs.

Also The importation of miscellaneous products was defined as non-commercial in nature based on their value and weight and because of the diversity of the items to be imported.and not because of the physical amounts, in addition to the fact that the allowed amount of some items rose.

Capture Facebook / Lázaro Manuel Alonso

in resolution it is made clear that the non-commercial character of imports has to do with “the nature and functions of an article” and with what “the repetition of the imports made do not show the nature or commercial purpose of their importation”.

that provision is interpreted as a direct warning to people who are engaged in shopping tourismknown as “mules”, who take advantage of their immigration status to leave the country and enter merchandise that is later resold in the informal market.

In the event that the Customs considers that it is imported commercially, may sanction the traveler with the confiscation of items that exceed the established amount in the new resolution.

This new Customs resolution brings a list of prices, with which a decrease of 70% of the tax until today charged for the same products is supposed.

The relaxation of the importation of articles for non-commercial purposes is part of a package of 70 measures approved by the Cuban government to recover the deteriorated national economymarked by the shortage of food, medicine and other essential products, and the worsening of the energy crisis due to the fuel deficit, which directly affects transportation and the constant blackouts.

Following the protests on July 11 and 12, 2021, the government exempted from customs payments the importation of medicines, food and cleaning products for non-commercial purposeswhich has represented a relief for many families with relatives abroad, to face the general lack of these items in the country.

However, critics of the government maintain that it is not the responsibility of Cubans in exile to deal with the shortages generated by the country’s mismanagement, and they denounce the consequences of the so-called Task Order, which was not only adopted at the worst time for Cuba, but rather impoverished citizens more and generated deeper gaps between the different sectors of society.