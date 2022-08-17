Cuban Customs updates mobile application “Predispatch”

The Cuban Customs reported through its social networks a new update of the mobile application “Predispatch”, according to a resolution of the Head of the General Customs of the Republic. It has to do with the new measures of said border institution that came into force on August 15.

This update changes the “Rules for non-commercial imports carried out by natural persons and the list of reference values”, taking the new measures. From Customs they add that this “application for mobile devices will help you pack your luggage” on a flight to Cuba.

As announced, from this week people will be able to import, through shipments,

up to 200 dollars, which is equivalent to 20 kilograms. Another approved novelty is the increase to three kilos of shipment packages to the island, without paying tariffs.

According to the Cuban authorities, with these modifications a change and a decrease in costs are expected for the population that receives packages and the family abroad that sends aid. However, this month it was learned that Correos de Cuba once again charged Cubans on the island 100 pesos for packages, 50 for Customs services and 50 for its own services.

You can download the new version by clicking here.

The Cuban Customs is not one of the most popular entities among Cubans, especially due to the delays at the airports and some acts of corruption that have been denounced. Users have mixed opinions.

“I am a frequent traveler. Perhaps you don’t know how much it costs to organize a luggage by nomenclature when you have to look for every little hole in the suitcase to put things and once you arrive at the airport they mark the suitcase as baggage subject to inspection. do you know what that means? pass the luggage through x-rays again, open the luggage, check the products, phytosanitary products, time consumption and then leave through a different door than the one the family is waiting for me, ”he specified.