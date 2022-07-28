Cuban Customs will allow up to five cell phones to enter from August 15 (+ measures)

Last week, the Cuban Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil, informed the population that “soon” changes would be established in some measures of the Cuban Customs, to make the entry of equipment more flexible and for the shipment of parcels to the island from the outside.

Finally, this July 28, the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba published the official resolution with all the measures to be applied as of August 5. The relaxation of importation by natural persons with a non-commercial character is evident.

In it, they state that, for Customs, non-commercial importation is that carried out by natives who occasionally travel to the island with products and equipment for personal, family or household use, brought to the island in luggage, parcel shipments, cargo authorized, etc

The Official Gazette established a “List of Reference Values” for some of the products that natural persons bring to the island as non-commercial imports. There are 24 pages with a detailed content of what can be brought into Cuba and in what amounts. We summarize the most important.

WHAT CAN BE ENTERED IN CUBA CUSTOMS SINCE AUGUST 15?

The first thing is that free shipments from abroad to the island increased to three kilos. Customs will also admit up to three (3) items related to telecommunications and network devices, including accessories or peripherals for computer equipment (mouse, keyboards or others).

In the case of computer equipment (complete desktop microcomputer, portable microcomputer (laptop), table pc, digital reading device or other product similar) up to three are supported, regardless of their types.

For flash memories, parts and pieces of computers, mobile and fixed telephony, printers, photocopiers, and other computer and communications equipment, the value-weight alternative is used, and provided that there is diversity in the products. Perhaps the most demanded explain that cell phones or smartphones, up to five (5) units are supported.

The text clarifies that «to electrical appliances, computer and communications equipment, and other durable items, the Customs declaration, the purchase invoice or the reference value is applied as a valuation method, without prejudice to applying the provisions of provision specific or that is so requested by the person, in which case the Customs evaluates the acceptance of weighing it or not.

Specifically regarding the entry of cell phones into Cuba, Customs has explained to our newsroom:

“In this regard, we inform you that the importation of 1 cell phone is allowed as a free personal effect, and also the importation of 5 more cell phones subject to the payment of customs duties, with a value of $80.00 each.”

For more information, access the Gazette at this link.