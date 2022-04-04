Cuban denounces her father for abusing her, her mother and sister for more than 25 years

A young Cuban woman denounced her father for physically and psychologically abusing her, her mother and sister for more than 25 years.

Lianne Pupo decided to break the silence seven months after her mother started divorce proceedings. During that time, she assures her, “he has not once apologized, he continues to deny everything and the worst thing is that all the people who know him support him, blinded by his double standards.”

The man, identified as Guillermo Pupo Zaldívar, is the transplant coordinator at the Holguín Clinical-Surgical Hospital, Lucía Íñiguez Landín.

“He physically and psychologically abused his wife and daughters for 25 years. Hidden behind a false prestige supported only by the silence of his victims. He continues unpunished,” the young woman wrote on her social networks.

“I grew up listening to my mother cry, calling my sister and me to run to defend her from our father. There was no one else, or yes, but there was no one else willing to intervene in the matter, because: “between husband and wife nobody gets involved” and other popular sayings that only show how far our society is from change and how hardened its heart is,” the young woman said in another publication.

Lianne confesses that despite feeling fear, she decided to tell her story because it is not fair that her father continues to be protected behind a mask, enjoying an undeserved peace.

“Of course I’m afraid. All my life I’ve lived with fear inside my own house, the place where I’m supposed to feel safe. But it hasn’t, because in all my memories there is a flashing red light keeping me in a constant state of alert because the slightest disagreement in the home could trigger an episode of violence and hatred,” he explained.

“I cannot put into words how painful it is for me to expose my life, to open myself up in this way. Yesterday I thought a thousand times to delete the post, delete everything!! I felt fear and shame, once again. Why should I feel this way? Is my father afraid or was he at some point? Did he feel threatened like me? Did he feel ashamed of his behavior? “he questioned.

The young woman drew attention to how women, victims of domestic violence, are often silent because they feel guilty.

“For a long time I heard my mother say: he is like that, they are character problems, it is partly my fault. That is how a victim thinks, that is how he feels: guilty. Because when the victim speaks, a thousand people appear saying: “he cannot being, I have known this person all my life and I have the best of concepts”.

“No one is going to give my mother back the almost three decades of her life that she lived subjected to the oppression and mistreatment of my father. Just as no one is going to give me back my childhood and adolescence.”

For Lianne it is extremely important “to tell all victims of gender violence and domestic violence to break their silence. It is time for them, the abusers, to fear us.”

Recommended for you: