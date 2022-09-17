Cuban ex-player Lázaro Valle suffers an accident in Havana
The star Cuban former pitcher Lazarus Valle Martell suffered this Thursday car crash in Havana that caused partial loss of vision in his right eye and some blows to the forehead, although there is no fear for his life.
The car in which he was traveling impacted against branches of a tree pruning without collecting on the Vía Blanca, between Boca Ciega and Guanaboaccording to the testimony of his wife Margarita.
“Just an hour ago, former pitcher Lázaro Valle had an accident resulting from pruning unpicked trees on the Vía Blanca, between Boca Ciega and Guanabo, which could have cost him his life. He received blows to the forehead and loss of vision from the right eye. Thank God and his saints the damage has not been greater, “says the publication of the 59-year-old ex-player’s wife.
Vazquez described as “negligence” that these remains of a pruning were in the middle of the public road and thanked the former athlete for the first aid he received from some cyclists.
“The supersonic Lázaro Valle today suffered a car accident in Havana. Thank God he is fine, according to the words of his wife Margarita. Take care, brother, and speedy recovery “former industrialist René Arocha posted on Facebook.
Arocha included in the publication a screenshot of a Facebook message from Valle’s wife with details of what happened, as well as photos showing damage to the windshield of the vehicle, in the passenger seat.
In social networks, hundreds of Internet users have joined in the last few hours to wish for a speedy recovery for the former industrialist pitcher, including the sports portal “for the rubber”.
Born in December 1962 in Encrucijada, in Las Villas, Lázaro Valle is a glory of Cuban sports and pitcher of crucial moments with Industriales and the national team. Nicknamed “the supersonic”, with the Cuba team he was three times world champion and Olympic silver medalist in Sydney 2000.
