Cuban exiles in Miami pass a steamroller over Laura Pausini records

Members of the Cuban exile community in Miami held an act in which they passed a flattening machine over Italian Laura Pausini records, in protest against a photograph in which the singer appears with members of Cuban State Security, local media reported this Sunday.

The event, organized by the Vigilia Mambisa group, was held on Saturday in front of the Versailles restaurant, an emblematic restaurant located in Little Havana.

The peculiar protest was motivated by a photo in which the popular singer appears “very happy”, as Miguel Saavedra, director of the group, said, along with members of State Security, the intelligence and counterintelligence agencies of the Cuban Government and “the same that hits the population”, added the activist.

The protesters held signs that read messages such as “Laura Pausini, Castroist, communist, friend of (Cuban President) Díaz-Canel” and also unfurled banners protesting the president of the United States, Joe Biden.

The criticism against Pausini, who recently tested positive for covid-19 and therefore had to cancel a concert that he had planned this weekend in Florida, was added to that received by the Cuban Van Van orchestra during the recital he offered on Friday in the town of Pembroke Pines, northwest of Miami.

That day, near the Charles Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, where the band performed, a few Cuban exiles gathered to show their rejection of the presence of this “communist” orchestra, according to local media reports.

Days ago, the group Actions 4 Freedom had made a petition on the Change.org platform to ask the city of Pembroke Pines to cancel this concert, but city officials explained that the venue had been rented by the company organizing the concert and that breaching the contract would be subject to legal consequences.

“Los Van Van is a music band that historically supported and collaborated with the Cuban dictatorship; his unconditional support for the Communist Party of Cuba has made his presence unwelcome in South Florida,” said those responsible for the online petition.

Los Van Van, considered by the Cuban exile community as an emblem of the “Castro dictatorship”, is one of the most popular orchestras in Cuba and for more than 50 years has been performing genres with the rhythm of salsa and a mixture of Afro-Cuban and Cuban music. jazz.