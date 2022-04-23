Cuban father denounces actor Renny Arozarena for violating his minor daughter

A Cuban father denounced actor Renny Arozarena on his social networks for violating his minor daughter during a theater workshop in Havana.

Pablo Delgado said that his daughter Paola had enrolled in the KINESCOPIO workshop run by Arozarena, known in Cuba for playing the character of Benny Moré in Jorge Luis Sánchez’s film that recreates the life of the renowned singer and composer of the island.

“She was filled with illusions, because she was going to stage and sing like the great Elena Burke. They started with rehearsals and tests. She was immediately approved as Elena. They asked her for 500 pesos for the workshop,” she explained.

“A workshop for profit because they even sell snacks to the boys. This workshop, which was supposed to be classes, classes they never saw.”

‌”This 51-year-old actor working with adolescent minors. He personally in a secluded place in Vedado, a restaurant I think, where artists serve customers, called in a section and began to touch my little daughter indicating how she should breathe to sing among other things, and he pounced and gave him a kiss,” he denounced.

Delgado explained that after what happened, Paola had run out of the place and called her brother crying so that they would look for her quickly, who was with the girl’s boyfriend at the Book Fair.

“My daughter was uncontrollable, she doesn’t want to talk to anyone, traumatized, she has lost faith and trust and I ask myself, what am I going to do?” questioned the father.

“I go and hit that abuser on the head? I accuse him, so that he comes out free of sin, amen with a sad fine? And my daughter? My daughter’s dreams? Her innocence and her confidence thrown on the floor.. .” he added.

“Paola has 4 brothers and a reserve colonel father, who has defended this country by shooting and who for his daughter is capable of anything,” concluded Delgado.

Dozens of Cuban women have reacted to Pablo Delgado’s complaint. The journalist and feminist activist Marta María Ramírez demanded a Comprehensive Law that protects women. “How long is this? What else has to happen for these men to stop abusing our daughters?” she said.

“The only thing that calms me is that people learned to denounce!” Writer Katherine Bisquet wrote for her part.

In addition to his character in the movie “El Benny”, which launched him to fame in 2006, Arozarena worked in the film “Kangamba”, by Rogelio Paris, and in the television series “Tras la Huella”, where he played an officer of the Ministry of the Interior, among other spaces in the island’s cinema and television.

During an interview with the official Rebel YouthAt the end of 2019, Arozarena denounced that black actors in Cuba were at a disadvantage.

“There are a lot of talented actors waiting for their chance. And in the case of black people, there is a subtle disadvantage, which in the end is discrimination in a country that began a battle against racism 60 years ago,” he said.

“In general, the leading characters in Cuban movies, soap operas and series tend to be white. It’s shameful in a multiracial country,” he added.

In recent years, complaints of women abused by figures of Cuban culture have come to light.

The first case was Dianelys Alfonso, known as The Goddesswho in 2019 denounced the musician José Luis Cortés, El Tosco, for verbal, physical and sexual abuse at the time he was a singer in his NG La Banda orchestra.

Her testimony motivated the so-called Cuban MeToo and the creation of feminist platforms in support of the victims.

At the end of last year, five women denounced the troubadour Fernando Bécquer for abusing them, who were joined by another 16 women, victims of the musician.

