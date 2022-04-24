Cuban government committed to “citizens who want to return”

The general director of Consular Affairs and Cubans Resident Abroad of the Minrex has published a series of messages where he ratifies Cuba’s position on migration matters.

Before the talks between the United States and Cuba, Ernesto Soberón assured through Twitter that “the Cuban government ratifies its commitment to guarantee regular, orderly and safe migration”

Likewise, it maintains that they respect and ensure “the right to travel, emigrate and return of Cuban citizens, in accordance with the requirements of our immigration law.”

Specifically regarding the right to return to Cuba, some users recalled that several independent journalists have been denied entry into the country.

According to the director, this right to which Cuba is committed “is affected by the measures adopted by the Trump administration, which are still in force, and make communication between families difficult.”

In this way, he points to the US administration and blames it for the recent wave of migration.

“The closure of the consular services in Havana; the arbitrary interruption of the granting of visas to our nationals, forcing them to travel to third countries without granting guarantees; among other measures, they constitute obstacles to the regular flow of travelers”, he stated.

With his words, Soberón maintains the line of statements of other officials such as Josefina Vidal or President Miguel Díaz-Canel himself.

No one has publicly made reference to the internal causes that have led to 79,835 Cubans arriving in the United States from October 2021 to March 2022.

The frightening figures were recently provided by the Department of Customs and Border Protection.

“The United States has been failing to comply in all these years with the commitment to grant no less than 20,000 visas per year, therefore, there are a number of people who aspired to emigrate who have that accumulated feeling,” Díaz-Canel said in early April. .

But the numbers are not normal. They have also increased in a context in which Nicaragua established free visas for Cubans, offering an “escape route.”

“They have to begin to rectify that policy of always wanting to affect Cubans, in addition to putting the embassy to work,” said a tweeter in support of Soberón’s messages.

Several users have recently mobilized requesting the total opening of the US consular services in Cuba.

“What we Cubans deserve is not having to emigrate, prosperous conditions, democracy, freedom, that is what should be demanded,” said another person.