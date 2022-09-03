Cuban government hopes to increase its energy power with Turkish floating plants

Cuba continues betting on the Turkish floating thermoelectric plants to add more kilowatts to the national electricity system. They are, right now, a sort of short-term lifesaver for the crisis of generation that the Island has been suffering for several months.

The Karadeniz Holding company speeds up talks with the Cuban government to increase the generation capacity of its units. The idea is to double the megawatts (MW) already produced by those installed around the archipelago.

Controversial or desperate decision? This decision is welcomed by Cubans who endure blackouts for several hours on a daily basis. However, to what extent will this short-term temporary solution give “light” to the future of the sector in that country?

In the Cuban seas there are already 5 floating plants that generate approximately 250 MW. However, it is not enough to cover the current demand. At least 3,000 MW are needed to satisfy it.

Deficit of more than a thousand MW per day on average

For weeks, even months, the Island has only been able to generate between 2,000 and 2,500 MW daily. These discreet yields cause blackouts that sometimes extend for 12 hours in some points of the Cuban geography.

The deficit repeats itself over and over again. It exceeds one thousand MW and also leaves the National Energy System without an operating reserve.

Among the main topics of conversation between both parties, Turkish and Cuban, was about lease payments. It is no secret that Cuba currently has almost “eternal” debts with its suppliers in various sectors.

The aforementioned Turkish company and the Cuban side signed their contract in October 2018. Energoimport undertook to provide 160 MW for 51 consecutive months.

The monthly lease of each floating plant amounts to $260 million dollars.