Cuban government seeks to open new chain of MLC stores with foreign investment

The Cuban government has decided to open its trade, both wholesale and retail, to foreign investment. The measure was taken recently, and just over the weekend a business forum was held to promote this type of investment in Cuba’s trade. Representatives of Cuban and foreign companies based on the island participated in it, according to Cubadebate.

In the forum, the Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil Fernández, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, launched several proposals. One of them, undoubtedly the most striking, is to create a new chain of stores with foreign capital. This chain would have its own name and logo, and various items would be sold, all in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC).

In this sense, it stands out that there would be no notable differences with the chains TRD, CIMEX and Caracol, since practically all of their establishments sell in foreign currency. The key then seems to be in the dynamics of imports, which by not depending on state monopoly practices, could offer advantages to vendors and customers, in terms of variety of products, prices and quality.

Gil Fernández assured in the forum that Cuba has begun a process of recovering its economy. However, there is an unsatisfied demand from state and private actors to produce and offer their goods and services. In this sense, it is urgent to increase the wholesale supply of inputs and raw materials.

According to the minister, what is intended is for foreign investment to start up the existing infrastructure in the country, that is, the warehouses and factories. These facilities are underutilized due to lack of raw materials due to lack of financing.

In other words, foreign investors would place their intermediate goods and raw materials in the Caribbean nation. With their technology, experience and know-how, they would directly supply state and private actors, so they would not depend on imports.

Foreign investment and MLC stores

The measure that allows foreign investment in trade, approved after years of a general shortage of all kinds of products, comes in a context of aggravated crisis.

The announcement made by the Cuban government has generated expectations and doubts, especially regarding the legal framework that guarantees foreign investment in trade. In this regard, Gil Fernández said that all businesses can be carried out under the protection of the Foreign Investment Law.

Regarding retail trade, the minister pointed out that the government is seeking to create joint ventures. In this way, the foreign investor can pre-finance the national industry, acquire its products and market them in the country.

The minister gave as an example that if Cuba has paralyzed appliance factories, it is not necessary to import them.

“Perhaps it would be more convenient for that investor to pre-finance the national industry, acquire the products and market them, in addition to being able to bring imported products (appliances) at competitive prices,” he said.

Gil Fernández recalled that the foreign investments that are approved in trade will be for sale in foreign currency. However, he noted that the government’s desire is that at some point in the future the Cuban economy will operate entirely in Cuban pesos.