Cuban humorist Ulises Toirac responds to attacks received: “Absolutely vile”

Ulysses Toirac said he felt “pity from others” of those from “the extreme left” in the last hours They launched “in the grossest of ways” to try to discredit him and reproach him for his alleged ingratitude with “the revolution”, in reference to the critical position that the comedian maintains towards aspects of the island’s reality.

“Absolutely vile, absolutely irresponsible (pulling a bunch of crazy gullible people for berating, insulting and ridiculing themselves), absolutely stupid”the humorist gave his opinion on Facebook about two State Security trolls who attacked him by disseminating as “unpublished” images of a medical treatment to which the humorist underwent in 2020, and which Ulises himself had already shared on social networks ago years.

“If they had the cleanliness to discuss with arguments, to engage in a coherent, courageous dialogue, without turning their backs on reality, without blaming other things for their arbitrariness and mistakes, If instead of sticking their heads in the ground like ostriches, they put their chest and the desire to get ahead, really, not with cheap slogans and vile lies, I would believe that there is a clean, supportive, humanist objective”, The humorist lashed out harshly.

“They even lack rigor in stating that I live outside of Cuba and that I also ‘paid for the left,’” Toirac complained about the respective posts made from the Facebook profiles “Legionario Cubano Siempre” and “Borge Alex” that they used a degrading and aggressive tone against the comedian.

“Let’s see, dear little creeping animals lacking in dignity and decorum, those photos date back years”clarified Ulises Toirac, who left the Facebook link of the moment when, dated February 2020, he thanked the medical personnel who treated him until the pandemic began.

“I live in Cuba”also clarified the humorist, who took the opportunity to underline that if he has paid for the affection with which he is cared for, from the doctors to the country’s garbage collectors, it is with his work of more than forty years.

(Source: Capture of Facebook / Ulises Toirac)

“These tricks of envious and gossipy old women, full of poison, speak of you more than of me”Ulises Toirac concluded, but not before qualifying as “odalisques” and not legionnaires, those who dedicate themselves to such tasks.