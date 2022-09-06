Cuban Migrants Denied Entry to Guatemala

Guatemalan immigration authorities denied entry to the country to 457 migrants of various nationalities in the border areas of Agua Caliente and Corinto. Among those prevented from crossing that Central American territory, 21 Cubans are reported.

The Guatemalan Migration Institute (IGM) reported this in an official note.

“As part of the actions that were carried out within the framework of the Control and Registration Operational Plan, the entry of 457 people, most of them of Venezuelan nationality, was rejected. The actions were undertaken at the Agua Caliente Border Post where 383 people were refused entry, while in Corinto 74 people (53 Hondurans and 21 Cubans) were refused entry.”

The institution assures that the operation to prevent the passage of migrants will continue at the border posts with Honduras. The National Civil Police, the Ministry of Defense and the Attorney General’s Office are involved in this.

“The Guatemalan Migration Institute complies with current legislation on migration, promoting regular, orderly and safe migration,” the text concludes.

A migratory route with obstacles

In recent weeks, there has been an increase in surveillance on the Guatemalan border by immigration authorities. The goal is to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants.

At the end of August, 597 undocumented immigrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama were detained. Migrants from countries as far apart as Senegal, Afghanistan and China were also found. In all cases they were placed in the hands of the Guatemalan Institute of Migration, in charge of prosecuting them for illegally entering that Central American nation.

Around those same dates and on a single day, last August 25, 128 migrants were captured by the National Civil Police in different operations, including a group of Cubans.

Guatemala is on the migration route to the United States. Greater security at its borders is a serious obstacle in the purpose of many to achieve the American dream.