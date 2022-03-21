Cuban model Haniset Rodríguez confesses that in two days she won 100 thousand dollars in OnlyFans

the cuban model Hanise Rodriguez confessed that he won 100 thousand dollars in just two days, after opening an account in onlyfansthe subscription platform for adult content on-line.

In statements to the Youtube program DestinationTalkthe singer spoke of your new account onlyfanswhich opened on March 15.

In the two days following his announcement on Instagram, Rodríguez earned $100,000 because, he said, “I please my followers.”

According to his statements, they ask him “to post certain types of explicit content”, not to “go over the limit because I am a public figure”, and I upload it.

Four days after opening his account, Rodríguez slipped into the Top 1.4 of the creators of onlyfans.

Subscribers must pay $50 per month to access the platform postsa price that he considers “cheap”.

“For someone who follows you, likes you the way you are and knows they’re going to have a connection with you, what’s $50 in this country?” he explained.

The model, a resident of Hialeah, also referred to the fact that her recent departure from Channel 41 was not her decision. “They are speculating that I left Channel 41 and that is totally false, they told me not to go anymore and that’s what I did,” she explained.

On March 15, Rodríguez announced that after a long journey in the world of television he would bet on a business in onlyfans.

The young woman, who was part of the Hispanic channel’s TN3 show, responded to those who criticized her for her decision with a message in which she said: “If you are going to speak ill of me, let me know, I know terrible things about me that could interest you.” .

The adult content platform based in London had announced in August 2021 that it would ban users from posting any material with “sexually explicit conduct”, due to pressure from “banking and payment services”.

However, it has met with resistance from the more than two million “content creators” who are registered with it and are paid for uploading photos and videos.

onlyfansfounded in 2016 and a favorite of porn stars looking to make extra money, gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, with sex workers going online. on-line with clients.

The site last year launched OFTV, a “fit for work” channel, which offers videos focused on areas such as fitness, music or cooking with the aim of competing with platforms such as Facebook, which also pay content creators.

