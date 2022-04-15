Cuban model Lizandra Lizama marries millionaire businessman almost 40 years older than her

Cuban model Lizandra Lizama married Peruvian billionaire businessman Mauricio Diez Canseco.

The luxurious ceremony was held in front of the sea, in the town of Santa Fe, in Havana. The former partner of reggaeton player Descemer Bueno, managed to become the wife of one of the wealthiest men in Peru.

“The happiest day of my life, we live it between laughter, tears and a lot of love Mauricio Diez Canseco, I love you husband!” The 26-year-old wrote on her Instagram account.

In his account he shared a video with some details of the ceremony and the party, in which the elegance of the ceremony in which they said “yes” can be appreciated, which even included the Camagüey Symphony Orchestra.

The bride chose a sensual white dress, low-cut and with dropped shoulders, while the groom wore a black and white suit.

One of the most emotional moments occurred when, accompanied by the orchestra, Lizandra sang the song “Contigo Aprendí” for her husband, who for his part knelt down and kissed her hand, while she continued singing for him.

The groomsmen were Yuli Rodríguez and Roclan Salcedo, in addition to other Cuban artists, models, producers, family and friends of the bride.

In accordance with CubacuteThe ceremony was also attended by the ex-juror of “El Gran Show” and Cuban singer, Isabel Iñigo, Canseco’s friend for years.

The love story between the 26-year-old model and the 61-year-old businessman has been as intense as it is sudden, since they met only on March 2, and only a month later they married.

Lizama told the Peruvian newspaper The Republicwho met the owner of the Rústica chain at the casting of ‘The Golden Girls’ in Cuba.

“At that time I didn’t have much information about who we were going to work for or anything like that, but I met him that day and while he was interviewing me, a mutual chemistry and attraction arose,” he said.

This has led many users on social networks to make fun of the couple, saying that she married out of interest, seduced only by the businessman’s money, since it takes him almost 40 years.

However, Lizama has denied that their relationship is for financial reasons, and has responded to unpleasant comments by claiming to have great love for her new partner and now husband.

He also addressed this issue in the interview with the Peruvian newspaper, to which he pointed out that “he has always liked older men.”

“I do not feel any difference and the subject of age is not new to me, I have always liked older men… Mauricio is a wonderful man, I would fall in love with him even if he was 90 years old,” he said.