Cuban models dress as national products in an official parade and unleash mockery

Cubans once again resorted to memes on social networks to criticize. This time against the Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN), which celebrated its 60th anniversary with an extravagant fashion show with a surreal air, the reason for numerous ridicules.

The images released by agency officials showed Cuban models, men and women, dressed as products sold in the network of state stores. Some images of extras, such as one of the compote of the Osito brand and the Transfermóvil service of ETECSA, have been removed from the original publications, due to the taunts raised on the internet.

The Osito compote model was one of the most criticized and most viralized through memes. Practically naked, a body painting reproduces the design of the fruit puree packaging, which is sold in a rationed way to children up to three years of age. A teddy bear adorns the part of the genitalstaped to white athletic briefs.

Images like this correspond to a parade within a National Meeting on Commercial Techniques of the MINCIN, which takes place from February 18 to 22 at the fairgrounds of Línea y 18, in Vedado, Havanaand that this Saturday opened its doors to all audiences, as announced by official media, and in the midst of a severe shortage of products of all kinds in Cuba.

LISTEN TODAY TO TOMORROW’S CUBA.

Click on CUBA A DAILY, a news podcast from DDC Radio

You can hear us on Soundcloud | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts

“Inaugurated today the meeting of commercial techniques in Havana, with the representation of all the provinces, and in salute to a new anniversary of the creation of the Ministry of Internal Trade of Cuba. But that is not all, we continue in combat forming modules” , reads the text of the publication by Miriam Pérez González, deputy head of the MINCIN, which was modified, but traces remain on social networks.