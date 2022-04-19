Cuban musician José Luis Cortés, El Tosco, dies

The flutist, composer and conductor José Luis Cortés, the coarsethe musician who renewed Cuban popular rhythms as a precursor to timba, died this Monday in Havana, at the age of 70, official sources reported.

The Musical Recordings and Editions Company, EGREM, published the news on Facebook and highlighted the origins of the artist, considered one of the most important exponents of Cuban music in recent decades.

“His talent and constant experimentation with the most authentic sonorities make him a benchmark for contemporary creation. A tireless contributor since Irakere or with NG la Banda, José Luis leaves a deep mark on popular sonorities,” said the record label, revealing that I was preparing a new project with the musician.

The causes of death are not yet specified, but his followers on social networks assure that he had been ill for some years. “He had relapses and it came back, but it seems that he has been aggravated lately,” they commented on Facebook.

they had not transcended musician news from 2020when he told the official newspaper Cubadebate who studied the flute to earn bread with ham and cheese. Over the years he became one of the most virtuoso flutists on the island.

At the National School of Art, teacher Emigdio Mayo bought bread with ham and cheese in each class and the one who played the best, took the prize. “I didn’t like the flute and thanks to that incentive I began to study it,” he assured then.

At just 16 years old, Cortés – born in El Condado, a humble neighborhood of Santa Clara – became a member of Los Van Van, one of Cuba’s emblematic orchestras and of which he is one of its founders.

Later he joined Irakere together with the teacher Chucho Valdés, and in 1988 he founded the group NG (New Generation) The Banda project that made him popular among dancers on the island.

Flutist, arranger, composer, music producer and orchestra directorEl Tosco was awarded the National Music Award in 2017.

In addition to his well-known work in these areas, he has a no less successful career as jazz and instrumental music performer.

He is considered one of the precursors of the Cuban timba genre and one of the creators of the new school of flutists of current Cuban popular music.

His followers remember him for popular songs like “Échale limon”, “La witch” and “La que manda”.

His extensive musical career, with nearly forty record works It has earned him the acceptance of an unconditional public, acknowledgments by critics and innumerable awards: VIP author of the General Society of Spanish Authors (SGAE).

Illustrious son of Villa Clara, his hometown and winner of the 41st International Fair of Cali, Colombia, he performed with his band in almost all the countries of Europe and Latin America.

Last January the outstanding Cuban trumpeter also died Elpidio Chapotin Delgadomusician of NG La Banda, also 70 years old.

Great-nephew of the legendary Cuban trumpeter Félix Chapotín –the Louis Armstrong of Cuban popular music– and one of the members of the brass group known as “The Metals of Terror”, who left their mark on the music of José Luis Cortés and NG la Banda, the artist is also part of the history of Cuban popular music.

Discography (NG La Banda):

Do not complicate yourself (1988)

On the street (1990)

You can’t cover the sun with one finger (1990)

on the street again (1991)

In body and soul (1991)

pour lemon (1993)

To Curacao (1993)

The one who’s in charge (1994)

The witch (1994)

Live from the patio of my house… (nineteen ninety five)

From there to here (nineteen ninety six)

the hookah (nineteen ninety six)

Poison (1998)

Dance with Me (2000)

my 22 years (2013)