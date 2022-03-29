Cuban national team sailors arrived in the US

Two young sailors from the municipality of Caibarién and members of the Cuban sailing teams, Carlos Miguel Expósito and Iris Laura Manso, arrived in the United States and will no longer be part of the entourage that will attend the SSL World Cup in Switzerland next June.

About two months ago, both undertook the risky journey to reach the United States border and reunited with their relatives in that country.

Iris Laura is the daughter of Nélido Manso, the World Champion of candles snipe in 1999. The experienced skipper, after several decades out of the sport, returned as a pair of the snipe class with Laura, and both achieved national results in the last five years.

Expósito, also a member of the tricolor squad, remained on the podium in the same sailing specialty.

All of them were part of the team “The Pirates of the Caribbean” that this 2022 should represent Cuba in the SSL World Cup to be held in Switzerland in the coming months. Last year they had become familiar with the modern 9-crew boat of which Nélido is its current captain.

At the moment, substitutes are being sought to complete the list of sailors for the European event, as confirmed by the SSL Team Cuba Facebook page.

After his departures, it is Nélido Manso, the father of Iris Lura, who remains in the Cuban team as the most experienced active sailor in Cuba.

