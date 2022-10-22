Cuban Pilot Arrives at South Florida Airport on Russian Plane – NBC 7 South Florida

A Cuban regime aircraft was diverted this Friday to South Florida and in record time its pilot, identified as Rubén Martinez, 29, arrived at the Dade-Collier Training Airport in Ochoppee, west of the county. The pilot said that he had flown from Sancti Spiritus, in Cuba.

Miami International Airport officials said the Antonov An-2 single-engine plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport around 11:30 a.m.

“Apart from being very distressed and very concerned, at least what I know the news has said is that he arrived. If I arrive at least I know he is alive, which is what matters to me,” said Elisa Machado, the mother of the pilot from Cuba.

Machado said he was unaware of his son’s intentions. “You have to be almost crazy to do what he did, in the end it’s a long distance… and in the end it’s a small plane, it’s not a plane,” he said.

The airport is located off the Tamiami Trail, in the middle of the Everglades.

The Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP, for its acronym in English) said that its agents showed up at the airport to investigate.

Until now, little is known about how Martínez was able to make the trip, but it was learned that upon arrival, state security agents on the island visited his mother’s house in Santa Clara, Cuba, to question her.