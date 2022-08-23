Cuban police uniform arrives in Miami on a burned raft

A burned raft containing the uniform of a Cuban police officer, but without occupants, reached the shores of Florida, in the United States.

The discovery took place precisely in the dunes of Miami Beach, the most popular beach in all of Florida, and caused great surprise among bathers and residents of the place, many of whom recorded the boat with their phones.

According to some sources, the boat reached the sand of North Miami Beach, exactly in the coastal vicinity of 89th Street and Collins.

Inside the ship, some objects were found, such as footwear, some remains of food, water and the most unusual: a uniform of an agent of the National Revolutionary Police (PNR).

The news channel Univisión23 reported the event and Cuban journalist Manuel Zayas also commented, who claims to be a witness to the discovery on the beach. The latter spread photos of the dilapidated boat that apparently suffered a considerable fire.

Cuban police uniform

As a detail of the police uniform, it has been known that he wore the plate number 39762, in addition to a whistle like the ones used by PNR agents on the island.

However, according to eyewitnesses, no human remains were found, nor other signs of the occupants of the boat that arrived alone on the shores of Miami.

The number of Cuban rafters skyrockets

The discovery comes amid a growing avalanche of illegal immigrants to the Florida coast, and the consequent increase in the number of deportations of Cuban rafters.

Just hours ago, the United States Coast Guard notified of the repatriation of some 200 Cuban rafters who arrived in multiple ships throughout the past week off the coast of Florida.

From October 1, 2021 and until today, it is estimated that the Coast Guard has detained approximately 4,440 Cubans on the Florida coast. However, a more discreet but much more regrettable figure is that of those Cubans who jump into the sea and lose their lives without achieving their dream.