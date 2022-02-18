Cuban policeman arrested for the murder of an artist during a party

The Cuban government reported this Wednesday that it detained and is investigating an agent of the National Revolutionary Police (PNR) for allegedly killing musician and cultural promoter Roldy Polo Pérez with his service pistol. Facebook of Francisco Luis Manzanet Ortiz

The official newspaper Granma released a statement from the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior (Minint) detailing this event, which occurred this Monday in Baracoa (east).

According to the first police reconstruction of the event, the event took place at Pérez’s 45th birthday party, held at his home, in the town of Vega Larga.

The statement indicates that the host and the PNR agent —one of the guests at the celebration and who was not on duty that Monday— had an argument after drinking alcoholic beverages.

Both “had a heated discussion due to personal problems and under the influence of ingesting alcoholic beverages they assaulted each other.”

Pérez ended up throwing the agent out of his home and he, enraged, returned to the party after a while and shot the host in the abdomen.

According to the testimonies of witnesses and relatives of the deceased collected by the independent press, after the attack an unsuccessful attempt was made to call an ambulance, for which the artist had to be taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

According to Granma, the weapon used by the policeman was the regulation one, that is, the one he used in his work as a member of the PNR.

The Ministry of the Interior lamented “the death of this person, in the circumstances described above, in the midst of intense days with the people in defense of life, citizen tranquility and internal order.”

He also criticized the fact that “enemy subversive media” try on social networks to “manipulate and invent versions” of these events that “have nothing to do with reality”, to “try to affect the image of the PNR and opportunistically attack the revolution”.