Cuban rapper Maykel Osorbo wants to leave Cuba

Maykel “Osorbo” Castillo, raises his arm with handcuffs after a failed arrest on Sunday, April 4, 2020. Castillo assured that he considers himself heir to the slaves who broke chains to live in freedom.

Cuban singer and political prisoner Maykel Osorbo assured that now he is willing to leave the island after the progressive worsening of his health condition.

“Look, if a door were opened for me right now where I could go out into exile, brother, I go. Do you understand? ”, She said in an interview shared on the digital platform of Cántalo TV.

“I go out with the commitment, but standing up,” added Osorbo.

The rapper, who has been behind bars for more than a year, was sentenced to nine years in prison after being accused of contempt, attack, public disorder and defamation of institutions, organizations, heroes and martyrs, reported Radio and Television Martí .

In November 2021, Osorbo rejected a proposal from State Security in which they offered him exile along with Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, founder of the San Isidro Movement who is serving a five-year sentence.

Cuban activists Maykel Osorbo and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara hug each other.

The rapper’s opposition seems to have changed when his health condition took an unexpected turn.

“Until that moment, Maykel had kept telling me that even if they blackmailed him, he was not going to leave Cuba, that he would rather be in prison,” Cuban activist Anamely Ramos shared.

The art curator assured that when Osorbo’s lymph nodes began to swell, “that’s when Maykel started to get scared.”

Prison doctors have not provided a formal diagnosis for the 39-year-old man, but he is presumed to be suffering from lymphatic failure, Radio y Televisión Martí reported.

“It goes without saying that we do not trust anything that they can do to Maykel while he is in prison: neither in diagnoses, nor in treatments,” Ramos said in a Facebook post when Osorbo began to show symptoms.

The political prisoner has denied receiving extensive treatment because he does not trust the doctors of the Cuban regime. This is why friends and family have begun to carry out procedures for his release from prison.

“Since it became known that he is sick, different steps have been taken so that he can go out and be treated. We don’t know whether or not these efforts are going to work, because Maykel is a prisoner in Cuba. Ultimately, if they are going to let him out or not, only State Security knows,” Ramos said.

This story was originally published on September 2, 2022 10:59 a.m.