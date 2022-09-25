Cuban regime spokesman Humberto López returns to the fray, but continues with a chipped machete

The alleged perpetrators and organizers of recent sabotage in Havana were exposed this Friday by the spokesman of the regime Humberto Lopez in his usual space of the Noticiero Estelar of Cuban television.

López made reference to the people involved in the launching of Molotov cocktails against the archives of the Municipal Court of Central Havana and the Provincial Directorate of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution. These events occurred in early August.

In an intervention that lasted almost eight minutes, the spokesman exposed the alleged “counterrevolutionary” articulation that establishes links between the influencer and opponent Manuel Milanés and the New Cuban Nation in Arms (NNCA). This organization was accused of organizing such violent acts.

The text published on the official site cuban reasons states that “no funding is spared for actions that destroy the constitutional order in Cuba and threaten the lives of the island’s inhabitants.”

The video presented by Humberto López showed an adult male named Lázaro García Ríos, and identified as the presumed executor of these sabotages. García Ríos explained that through social networks he contacted several people residing in the US. He later planned and executed the events for which he is now detained in Cuba.

The defendant added that sabotage was being planned in large electrical conductors that would cause a general blackout in Havana with its consequent chaos. In addition, he was considering putting up posters in Havana and attacking photovoltaic parks in Camagüey, and in the vicinity of Santiago de Cuba and Holguín.

Before saying goodbye saying that he would be back soon, Humberto López clarified that those involved in these events will be tried in accordance “with the legal procedures in force in the country, with all the regulated guarantees, and on behalf of the people of Cuba.”

In these appearances, the also member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba tries to demonstrate so much the alleged links between people living in the United States and alleged terrorist actions carried out on the Island, that in the end there are always doubts and gaps in the issues that addresses.

In general, their interventions are based on the premise that no one from abroad has the right to be linked to “counterrevolutionary” actionsnot even the Cuban emigrants.

Beyond the always reprehensible violent charge that these facts contain, the Cuban government lacks the morals to point to methods that its “founders” used more than sixty years ago to seize power irrevocably.

And it is that the objective of López it is to link the popular discontent in Cuba and the demonstrations that it provokes every day, with alleged external financing.

Fortunately, the disapproval and civic questioning that many Cubans make of the government’s management is usually separated from the supposed “terrorism promoted by the empire.”