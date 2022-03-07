Cuban television censors message from La Liga against the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Cuban television censored this Saturday the message of The league against Russian invasion of Ukraine during the broadcast of the football match between the Real Madrid and the Real society.

Several Internet users denounced the censorship on social networks and on the Facebook page of TV Rebelthe Cuban sports channel.

Facebook screenshot

“Can someone explain to me why the government covers the phrase No to the invasion that La Liga puts out as a campaign against the Ukraine invasion. Does the Cuban government agree with the invasion of Ukraine,” commented a Facebook user in the group Goal at 90.

Others went directly to the page of TV Rebel on the social network and showed their dissatisfaction with the censorship of official television, as well as the lack of interest of the authorities to broadcast the game live, giving priority to baseball.

“The whole world against the war and the party with some t-shirts against it and even a headband; and the lousy narrators didn’t even talk about it… continue with your ball and support the war with your silence… there is no good war,” said one user.

Another denounced the position of the Cuban government regarding the war in Ukraine: “In the La Liga poster where it says No to war they put TeleRebelde“.

“Why does TV have to do this? Stop supporting the Russians,” criticized another person.

La Liga announced at the end of February that it would place the sign “No to war” on its broadcasts.a message that was distributed to the more than 185 countries that enjoy Spanish football.

“With this initiative, La Liga wants to show its rejection of any armed conflict and its support for peace, in favor of dialogue and harmony,” they said in a statement.

However, some time later the message changed to No to the invasion, in clear rejection of what is happening in Ukraine and especially Russia’s military operation against the sovereignty of a democratic nation.

CyberCuba communicated with La Liga and Tele Rebel to find out their opinions on the issue of censorship, but up to the time of writing this note we had not obtained any statement.

Censorship from the official media on the subject of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been in force since the first day of the armed attacks, and media such as Cubadebate they changed their texts to suit the Kremlin speech.

Where it said “the invasion of Russia” it now reads “conflict”, after a media outlet that proclaims itself to be against “media terrorism” change the focus and intent of the news.

Coincidentally, the “slip” of the editor of Cubadebate took place in a note related to the world of sports, after it became known that “Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be able to continue participating in the tournaments of the men’s circuit of the ATP and the women’s of the WTA, including the Grand Slams”.

The position of the Cuban government on the Ukrainian conflict and Moscow’s invasion of a sovereign territory caused the diplomatic headquarters of Kiev in Havana protested in this regard.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in a diplomatic Note expresses its strong protest against the statements of the Government of Cuba in support of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and calls on Cuba to urge Russia to put an end to this aggression,” he wrote in Twitter Emine Dzheppar, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine.