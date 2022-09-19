Cuban Vice President visits the burning chapel of Isabel II

The Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdés, visited this Sunday the funeral chapel of Elizabeth II in the Palace of Westminster, to pay tribute to the British monarch who died on September 8 at the age of 96.

Valdés, who heads the Cuban delegation to the sovereign’s funeral, also signed the book of condolences opened by the UK Foreign Ministry at Lancaster House, a diplomatic source reported.

The vice president of the Caribbean island will also attend the reception that the new King Carlos III will offer this Sunday to the foreign leaders and dignitaries invited to the funeral honors of his mother, scheduled to be held tomorrow, Monday, at Westminster Abbey.

The Cuban delegation is made up of the Cuban ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Bárbara Montalvo, and the director of the Europe and Canada department of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Gisela García.

After the death of Isabel II, President Miguel Díaz-Canel conveyed his sorrow to the heir to the crown and new monarch, and to the rest of the royal family and to the British people and government.

Likewise, the Cuban president decreed an official day of mourning, and the Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, signed the book of condolences opened at the residence of the United Kingdom ambassador in Havana.

The United Kingdom and Cuba established diplomatic relations 120 years ago, and the current British monarch visited the Caribbean island in March 2019, along with his wife Camila, who is now the queen consort.

ode/nm