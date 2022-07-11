Cuban Visa Lottery 2023 Winners Announced

This year Cuba was at the forefront of Latin American countries in terms of the total number of winners of the Visa Lottery Program (DV-2023).

A total of 1,358 Cubans won the draw known as the Visa Lottery and will be able to immigrate to the United States legally in the coming months.

The result was announced by the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the Department of State, and also transcends the fact that the island is at the head of the countries in the region in terms of the number of quotas obtained.

Peru followed with 1,191 winners, Ecuador with 466, Argentina with 133, Guatemala with 84, Nicaragua with 77, Bolivia with 46 and Costa Rica with 39.

This marks a higher percentage of winners compared to the previous year when the beneficiaries were 975 Cubans. The number is even higher than 2020, when they won 1,235, but lower than 2019 with 2,703.

Steps to follow

Starting this October, those citizens or families on the island will now be able to process their applications to enter the northern country. Specifically in the period between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.

In the previous period, the winners will have to complete the eligibility process to be able to enter the United States.

Among other things, they will have to:

certify the completion of secondary education or its equivalent

o provide proof of having at least two years of work experience in a position that requires two years of training in the last five years,

In the case of Cubans who won the 2023 Visa Lottery, they will have to complete their immigration processes in Guyana. At least that is what has been confirmed so far, despite the fact that there are great expectations that the US Embassy in Havana will finally fully restore its consular functions, as promised.

How do I know if I won the Visa Lottery?

If you have not received any messages so far, then you are not among the lucky ones. According to reports, the winners have already begun to receive various notifications and indications of the steps to follow.

Visa Lottery (DV-2024)

In the statement, released in the last few hours, the State Department explains that the next call for the Visa Lottery (DV-2024) will be announced in the coming months. Usually it always happens from September.

Despite the migratory boom of Cubans to the United States through illegal means, the country is still eligible for the Visa Lottery. Among other reasons, due to the failure of the United States to grant the 20,000 annual visas established as part of the agreements between Washington and Havana in 1995.

However, the more than 320 thousand permanent residences granted in the last five years could have a negative impact, generating the possible exclusion of Cuba for the next draws. Something similar to what happened with Venezuela in the current call.

