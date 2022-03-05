Cuban women’s water polo out of the World League due to lack of budget – SwingComplete

By Andy Lanes

The Cuban Women’s Water Polo Team will be absent from the 2022 World League Intercontinental Qualifiers based in Lima, Peru from March 7 to 13 due to lack of budget from the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER).

“My team has been informed by INDER that it has no budget for the plane ticket, just like that, after getting the visas and with everything ready,” he posted on his social media one of the most experienced exponents of the group Lisbeth Santana.

“How are these athletes who have prepared themselves with so much sacrifice, enduring cold, wind, sun, injuries, away from their families…”, added the CD Waterpolo 98 02 player from the main Spanish circuit.

In contact with SwingFull, The Antillean international since 2007 offered more details: “This tournament offers tickets to the Super Final of the World League. They were going to celebrate it in January in Brazil, but they changed the venue due to the issue of the pandemic. We had to travel to Lima on March 5, and they called us to tell us that there was no money. Our coach communicated it with a lot of embarrassment.”

The Cuban squad is currently going through a renovation, in which the blanking of the new figures is key. In addition to Santana, others contracted abroad such as Aliannis Ramírez, from the Slovakian ŠG Olympia Košice, and Daniuska Carrasco, from the Italian Rari Nantes Bologna, would take part in the fight.

“We are left with a great emptiness inside, since sport is what we love and what we practice every day. Sport is our breakfast and our main course. It bears the sacrifice of being away from loved ones. Being part of the National Team is a dream, however, we need new experiences to give the best of ourselves”, another member of the National Team declared anonymously.

With several polo players contracted in Europe under the custody of INDER, which surely takes its share of the contracts, the lack of financing to attend top-level events is curious. However, this issue remains up in the air like Lisbeth Santana’s questions in her post: “Whose fault is it? Who explains to these girls that their dreams cannot be? How do you lift the spirits of a team that has broken its goals?

