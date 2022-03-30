Cuban Yaniel Ogando, builder, future soap opera actor and one of the most beautiful men in the world

Yaniel Ogando, a Cuban born in Sancti Spirituscame to USA several years ago and like many others, he made his way in the construction industry, but life had other plans for him. Today Ogando is considered one of the most beautiful men in the world, according to the world contest Global Mr.celebrated every year in Thailand. “They constantly asked me if I was a model, at work, when I went to the bank, at the airport, I thought that so many people couldn’t be wrong and that’s how it all started,” he says in an interview with DIARIO DE CUBA.

“I contacted a photographer, through a friend and we passed the photos through agencies. That same photographer put me in contact with a friend who had an academy, Alexis Méndez, I have a very nice friendship with him and I am very grateful. I have learned a lot about modeling and acting; I am very shy and I have been able to overcome that little by little”, says the model, award winner Mister Global to the most photogenic.

Ogando says that he came to the Thailand contest almost by chance. “To my agency They arrived looking for a Cuban because the boy from Cuba who was going could not come. Luckily, I was there.”

“The experience in Thailand It was very nice on the subject of learning about cultures, friendships, trying foodI felt like I was at school, but when it came to organization I didn’t feel very comfortable,” says the model.

Today Ogando has thousands of followers on his social networks, but beyond that, he says that his life remains the same. He still combines construction with his modeling career.. “Modelling still doesn’t pay all the bills.”

“From one day to the next my social networks exploded. I receive many messages a day, I try to respond to those who write to me from the soul, with love,” says the young man, who has his son and his mother in Sancti Spíritus.

“My mom is like the owl that doesn’t let go of her chick, very happy, she feels very flattered every time someone on the street asks her about me”

About how he sees the future, Ogando says he feels optimistic. “This year I have advanced too much and I intend to continue advancing. In the academy they want me to do novels and I’m preparing for that. I think I’ll make it soon. I am a positive person and all the time I am pulling forward.”

“There are always potholes and those potholes are the ones that teach you. If you think about it, when you do an electrocardiogram you see the heartbeat, for you to be alive there must be ups and downs, if the line is straight it means you are dead For life to be life there must be ups and downs, that will make you a person, “he concludes.