Cubana showed her “adventurous breasts” in Ricardo Arjona’s concert

A Cuban woman showed her breasts while Guatemalan singer Ricardo Arjona performed one of his most famous songs during Sunday’s concert in Miami, Florida.

Rocío Gallardo, who identifies herself on social networks as @Rociiig, is an Antillean who left little hidden in the presentation of one of her favorite artists, Édgar Ricardo Arjona Morales, artistically known as Ricardo Arjona.

In the video that was published by the young woman, you can see how the woman took off her blouse, which she then waved to attract attention to the singer-songwriter, who, when noticing the Cuban’s breasts, was totally surprised, and even stopped singing. moment and said that he forgot the words of the song.

Rocío Gallardo spoke exclusively with Cubans around the World and said that Ricardo Arjona is her idol, for his compositions, and in particular, the song “Nude” “carries it in his soul.”

“And what better opportunity to bare my adventurous breasts before the master. I did it because I can, because I have the unconditional support of my husband, and because Arjona makes it clear. PUT LIFE TO THE YEARS, that life is only one and there are not 2”, Gallardo mentioned.

Likewise, the Cuban said that she hoped that her video would reach many women like those who have commented on her social networks, who have confessed that they do not have the guts to do it, while others who “have husbands who would never let them be free”.

At the bottom of her publication, the young woman added that this was the moment with the greatest adrenaline so far in her year 2022, to the level that after the singer saw her in the audience, she broke down in tears of emotion.

“It wasn’t the action, but the courage it takes to get out of your comfort zone. Yesterday it was my boobs, but tomorrow is a financial change for my family, or any decision, I know I have the GUT, to do it. Knowing 100% that you have the support of your husband, and it is not important a BLESSING WHAT THEY WILL SAY”

Finally, Gallardo confirmed that the man who came out with her is her husband, but in addition, on the left side was her mother-in-law, her brother-in-law and a cousin of her husband.

“My moment, my moment, and making @ricardoarjona confused, UFFFF. Now, no more than I burst with emotion, “ concluded.

