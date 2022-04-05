Cubans Chucho Valdés, Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Alex Cuba win 2022 Grammy Awards

the pianists Chucho Valdes and Gonzalo Rubalcabaand the singer-songwriter Alex Cuba They won this Sunday Grammy Awards 2022 in their respective categories, in a memorable day for the music created by cubans from any part of the world.

Chucho, who recently turned 80, adds with this five awards granted by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States; this time for his album Mirror Mirrorin the category of Best Latin Jazz Album.

After hearing the good news, the famous Cuban musician reacted on his Facebook profile with these words: “Mirror Mirror along with Eliane Elías and Chick Correa, winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album. Thank you Eliane Elías for having me in this incredible project! ¡So proud of this award!”.

Rubalcaba was imposed in the section of Best Instrumental Jazz Album for his extraordinary work skyline, a production in which he collaborated with the Americans Ron Carter and Jack DeJohnette. The pianist also came to his fifth Grammyin this awards ceremony for the best creations of the year in the music industry, whose ceremony takes place in Las Vegas.

In the case of Alex Cubayour disk Mendo deserved recognition as Best Latin Pop Album. The artist, who has lived in Canada since 1999, shared a video on his Instagram account upon hearing the news, in which he said he felt very moved and surprised. “I can’t believe I just won a Grammy. ¡Thank you very much with all my heart!” he wrote in the description of the post.

Total, six Cubans were nominated in this 64th edition of the Grammy Awards. In addition to the winners, the singer Aymée Nuviola, the Cuban-American composer Arturo O’Farrill and the Dafnis Prieto sextet.

The ceremony, convened each year by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States, took place this Sunday at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event includes 86 categories, of which only four are recognized in the main show that is broadcast on television networks around the world.

The rest of the sections are delivered in a collateral gala that bears the name Premiere Ceremony. In the main show, great names of the contemporary music industry were presented, such as Lady Gaga, John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Carrie Underwood and Silk Sonic, the band led by Bruno Mars.

The Cuban Aymee Nuviolawho was nominated for her production Without sauce there is no paradise in the category of Best Tropical Latin Album, was one of the Latin representatives at the ceremony, as part of a special segment dedicated to the musical genres that are presented the least each year. In addition, the Colombian J Balvin and the Argentine Mary Becerra.

