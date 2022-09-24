Cubans emigrate massively because the US government accepts them at its borders, says deputy minister

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, has pointed out what he considers to be the fundamental causes of the massive migration of Cubans to the United States.

Recently, the Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published a report recording the entry of nearly 200,000 Cubans into the United States through the borders, since last October.

In a tweet published several hours ago, Fernández de Cossío stated:

“Three important reasons explain the high migratory flow of Cubans to the US: the economic blockade designed to depress the standard of living of Cubans, the US tendency to accept Cubans who arrive at its borders and the five years of non-compliance with migratory agreements” .

Also, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez has spoken on the subject at the UN, alleging that the United States must solve “the factors that encourage irregular migration and cause loss of life.”

Among these elements, he mentioned “the breach, since 2017, of its obligation, according to current bilateral agreements, to grant no less than 20,000 annual visas for migrants.”

In addition, he referred to “the existence of the Cuban Adjustment Law, the privileged treatment of migrants for political reasons and the restrictive pressures on countries of regular transit.”

The statements of both diplomats come when this week US President Joe Biden assured that it is not “rational” to deport Cubans who arrive in that country.

The United States Embassy in Havana announced this Wednesday, for its part, that in early 2023 it will begin processing all categories of immigrant visas.

As they explained, they seek to “ensure that the total legal migration to the United States from Cuba is a minimum of 20,000 Cubans each year, not including the immediate relatives of US citizens.”

CUBANS THINK ABOUT THE REASONS WHY THEY EMIGRATE

Fernández de Cossío’s message received more than 100 comments on Twitter.

“I think there are only two reasons: the inability of the government to meet the needs of the population and the inability of the people to be heard and change something,” wrote one user.

“And you don’t see any internal reason? Really?” asked another tweeter.

“How do you explain the high flow of Cuban immigrants arriving in other countries then,” reflected another person in the official account of the diplomat?

A tweeter identified as Pepín contributed his internal causes: “the salary is not enough for anything; four generations live in the same house; having a child in Cuba is an act of sacrifice; every change or rearrangement that your government makes is for the worse.”

“Not only do they go to the United States, thousands of others are in Europe, and countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Do those countries “block” us too? Do those countries also fail to comply with the migratory agreements? ”, She added.