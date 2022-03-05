Cubans imprisoned in Dajabón were victims of trafficking with the intention of reaching Florida

Four Cubans who were imprisoned in Dajabón, upon entering the country with Haitian passports and visas, said they did so because in Haiti they were told that they could enter Dominican territory with those documents.

One of the Cubans said that his intention was not to stay in Dominican territory, but to reach South Florida, via Puerto Rico.

They implored the Dominican authorities not to return them to their country, claiming that Cuba’s immigration laws are exemplary and they would be exposed to severe punishment in their country.

Among the detainees, there are three men and one woman, identified as Hanoi Portuondo Martínez, Rigoberto Prieto Cruz, Jorge Michael Janes Portuondo and Yarisey Hernández Gómez.

The foreigners were detained on Wednesday afternoon by the Fourth Brigade of the Dominican Army at the military checkpoint in the Los Laureles sector, at the entrance to Dajabón.

Members of the S-2, Army Intelligence Service and the Tenth Battalion in Dajabón, led by Colonel José Manuel Félix Brito, participated in the operations.

The Cubans were transported in the gray Hyundai Sonata car, exhibition plate number X733104 and chassis KMHE341DBFA147168.

According to the military institute based in Mao, the vehicle was driven by Cristían José Martínez Liz, who did not carry an identity card and had Fabio Vargas Tejada as an assistant.

The Dominican authorities presented the passport numbers that were issued by Haitian authorities to the Cubans and that after being arrested were delivered to Immigration for the corresponding purposes.