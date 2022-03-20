‘Cubans in Miami are handicapped begging others to do’ for them, says ‘El Médico de la Salsa’

Cuban singer Manolín “El Médico de la Salsa” said that he will never return to Miami, that he can’t stand the Cubans who live there “talking shit from a distance” and incidentally called them “handicapped.”

“I left Miami and I never go to that place again, I couldn’t bear to see a million Cubans talking shit 24 hours a day as if they were missing their arms and feet“, he wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Miami gives me a bad impression, it’s like a hospital for the disabled begging others to do what they are not and were not capable of doing“, he added.

According to the musician, “a country is made by its people and it’s not by running away and talking shit from a distance”.

“Enjoy the place where you chose to live or come to make your country. Each town makes its country“, he invited.

Several followers of the controversial figure supported him, but others questioned him.

“Well said. As there are brave people in the networks and in Cuba they were mute and eat first-class candles. In addition, many talk trash and criticize and spend their time coming here to hesitate,” commented Yassel Moreno.

For Alexander, who gave “every reason” to “El Médico de la Salsa”“neither live nor let live those who are fighting to have a better country day by day”.

Michel Álvarez, however, reproached him: “A country is made by its people and a lot of money comes from Miami for its people! In a country where it is difficult for its people to give their opinion freely, it is very difficult to move towards prosperity where its own people are oppressed”.

“What a shame to call you Cuban. Instead of raising your voice for your people, the people that the Cuban dictatorship is killing, what you do is criticize those who defend oppressed CubansRonald Ordono said.

Cukita Montero wrote: “It is seen that in Cuba you are a person. Unfortunately, thousands of Cubans who live in Cuba would like to change the country, but they do not have the tools to do so.. Not in Miami, in Cuba thousands continue to speak ill of the system.”

Manolín, whose publications critical of the government did not prevent him from alternating between Cuba and Miami in recent years, returned to the island in October of last year to visit his family.. In June 2021 she had announced his retirement, but apparently decided to sing again. She premiered on February 14 of this year a video shot on location in Havana such as the Havana Malecón.

In early March, he backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. in a post on his Facebook profile in which blamed the United States and NATO for the invasion unleashed by Vladimir Putin. In passing, he called the Russian president a “deaf lion who is absolutely right”, and the United States, a “delinquent”, in an approach to the official position of the regime regarding the conflict.