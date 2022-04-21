Cubans in Miami protest against the migration dialogue between Washington and Havana

Tens of Cuban exiles in Miami gathered Wednesday night near Versailles to reject the immigration negotiations that the US government and the regime will establish this Thursday from Havana.

At the protest, broadcast live on Daniel Fernandezpresident of the opposition movement Somos+expressions of “Biden, Traitor” were heard.

Among other visible figures, they attended Ramón Saúl Sánchez, from the Democracy Movement; the presenter and activist Alexander Otaola, and the rapper Eliecer Márquez “El Funky”who also shared videos of the meeting on his social networks.

Sánchez said in Fernández’s address that the regime is “stimulating a mass exodus, taking advantage of the Cubans’ need to live in freedom, to sit the Americans down at the table for talks.”.

“We said it many times and it happened, it has happened for 65 years and what we Cubans have to do is go out en masse, protest, so that the voice of the Cuban is heard and not that of the dictatorship“, he added.

The demonstrators held Cuban and US flags and carried banners with phrases such as “Homeland and Life” and “Freedom for political prisoners.” that were also heard, among other anti-Castro slogans, during the time the concentration lasted.

On Wednesday, Cuban-American Republican congresswoman María Elvira Salazar criticized the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, for not including the Cuban exile in his talks with the Government of Havana and said he reneged on his promise to do so.

In a letter sent to Blinken, the Republican demanded that the exile community be included in the meeting that the Biden Administration will hold with a Cuban delegation headed by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernández de Cossío.

“Secretary Blinken gave me his word when he testified before Congress last year” and he has broken it by not consulting with the Cuban-American exile community, Congresswoman Salazar said in a statement.

To alleviate this situation, The congresswoman asked the State Department to allow her to attend this “misguided meeting” with the Island Government in order to represent her constituents in Miami-Dade Countywhere a large Cuban community lives, specified an EFE report.

In the letter, Salazar assured that not only was the exile community not consulted, but also that the federal Congress had no news of these conversations until a few days ago.

the congresswoman questioned Blinken’s “good faith”. For politics, consulting with Cubans from his own party is not enough and he reproached him for the fact that he has never consulted with Republicans of Cuban origin about the Biden Government’s policy towards the Island.

The White House on Wednesday downplayed the importance of the talks with Cuba, considering them “quite standard”and his spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, remarked that “they are part of the regular meetings of order” that both countries have held for almost 30 years on migration.

“We keep them to talk about safe and legal migration, which remains the main interest of the United States.“, stressed the spokeswoman.

The announcement of the meeting came six days after the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) denounced that the Government of Cuba has not accepted the repatriation of Cubans for months, and all this when the number of those who try to enter illegally in the country has increased significantly in recent months.

The last meeting of this type between the US and Cuba, which according to the agreements between the two countries should be held every two years, took place in July 2018 under the Administration of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

From Panama City, where he was visiting, the Secretary of National Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, confirmed these conversations on Wednesday, after Cuba announced them on Tuesday.

Without offering great details, Mayorkas recalled in a press conference that for years the United States and Cuba had migratory agreements, which ended up being “discontinued.” In this new dialogue, both countries will “explore” the possibility of reactivating these agreements.

Mayorkas stressed that this “is a reflection” of his country’s commitment to legal and humanitarian means so that migrants do not have to undertake a “dangerous” journey by sea.

Havana, which claims to advocate orderly, legal and controlled migration, accuses Washington of promoting irregular flows to the United States and of failing to comply with bilateral agreements on migration.

Upon his arrival at the White House in January 2021, Biden said he would review Trump’s policies. However, Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, stated last November that “circumstances changed” in Cuba policy after the July 11 protests, which were harshly repressed by the authorities.