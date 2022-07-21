Cubans joke with Díaz-Canel about the mosquitoes: ‘Homeland and Repellent: we will bite!’

The designated president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, continues to be a source of ridicule and memes for his ideas. Now Cubans joke with the new occurrence of “not being bitten by mosquitoes” when the country is on alert for dengue.

“Attention! All mosquitoes are strictly prohibited from entering this house,” artist Lázaro Saavedra González said on a sign in front of his house.

“You are a good revolutionary! Mosquitoes scum! Mosquitoes worms! The true revolutionary is not bitten by mosquitoes! Homeland and Repellent: we will bite!”, commented Alejandro Lopez.

“This is a clear message aligned to the official police to confront the vector that transmits dengue,” said James Bonachea.

Jorge Mata wrote: “I already talked to the neighborhood mosquitoes, so they don’t bite me or my family. They want to charge me for not doing it in MLC (freely convertible currency) and I only have CUP (Cuban pesos). ), ping…”

“The order is given, DO NOT GET BITED BY THE MOSQUITOES!” Ricardo Franco pointed out in clear reference to Díaz-Canel’s phrase to confront the Cubans during the protests of July 11, 2021.

Díaz-Canel guided this Tuesday that the premises to be followed by the current strategy against dengue should be aimed at “avoiding mosquito bites as much as possible, which requires an increase in the perception of risk by citizens and development of repellents and other products, with an emphasis on bioproducts”.

“First there are no mosquitoes and for there to be no mosquitoes we have to detect the outbreaks and that has to do with comprehensive work at the intersectoral community level, and this is putting everyone to work at the community level detecting outbreaks, destroying them” , he added.

“But, while we develop all this, how are we going to act today?” questioned the also appointed first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).

Several Cubans questioned Díaz-Canel’s proposal: “can you explain to me how mosquito bites can be avoided in the face of so many blackouts. Also when there are so many outbreaks even in front of the governments themselves, as is the case of the Government of the Diez de Octubre municipality The first thing the government has to do is start spraying or launch an effective campaign against the mosquito.”

“In the case of dengue, we need to sell repellent and mosquito nets to avoid mosquito bites,” said Leidy Falcon Moreno in the comments of the official media Cubadebate.

“With the nightly blackouts, the little or no sale of mosquito nets and repellent, how are we going to have a perception of the risk of the mosquito? Sometimes they say things without meaning or without having control of how things are on the street. Before you saw large groups of people fumigating and doing research. Now you can’t see anyone,” said Yadiel Perez Villazon.

“How do we avoid mosquito bites? Where is the repellent for the population? I have only seen the mini-dose pomitos in MLC. For me to understand that is something wrongly expressed unless sales of repellents begin in all the places that understand. Something similar as with the sale of chlorine, “said Jacquelín.