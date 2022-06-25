Cubans mourn the death of actor Alexis Díaz de Villegas

Cubans cry this Friday the sudden death of actor Alexis Díaz de Villegas in Havana, for which many artists and institutions have posted messages of condolences on their social networks.

“This news has shaken me. Despite the relapse alarms, you were so happy to work. I didn’t think the end was so close. Perhaps this work was the last one you did and for me it was an honor that we were in it together. How sad, Alexis! You were such a good actor, such an excellent human being and a co-worker with whom I would always want to repeat the experience. Your soul was hurt and your body stopped responding, but your energy and desire to live were intact. You will always remain in the memory of those of us who met you and had the joy of being close to you at some time. My condolences to your family and especially to your wife and children. A devastating news! Now, rest in peace, friend, ”recognized actor Héctor Noas wrote on his Facebook profile.

Facebook/ Hector Noas

playwright and activist Yunior Garcia Aguilera He also reacted to the death of Díaz de Villegas and shared a photograph of the artist on stage. “A long round of applause for your work and your talent, Alexis Díaz de Villegas. Thank you for all the great moments you gave us on stage. The light awaits you, on the proscenium. Move on,” he stated.

The Cuban writer and performer Martha Luisa Hernandez Cadenas expressed his grief at the physical departure of the unforgettable actor, recognized by many characters in film and theater, in particular for his leading role in Juan of the Dead, the first Cuban zombie movie. “I am broken, what absolute sadness, what consolation to find. Alexis Díaz de Villegas, actor, director, teacher and genius has passed away in Havana”, he wrote on his Twitter profile.

“The theater in Cuba just died. Alexis Diaz de Villegas was the greatest theater actor that country has ever had. Nobody handled the voice like Alexis, nobody handled the body like Alexis. I remember one day in the dressing room of El Público, we were in the middle of the season of ‘La Celestina’ and I heard a noise that seemed to come from everywhere and in my naivety as a young actor I asked -and that noise? And he himself answered me, it’s me. He was making a sound that sounded like you’re rubbing your fingertips against the rim of a glass, like this, and it was magical because it didn’t seem to come from anywhere and you could hear it everywhere. That’s how magical El Majá was and at the same time he broke you a guaguancó wherever he wanted and wherever he wanted he drank a bottle of rum under the influence of a bolero from bars and canteens. Anyway, my brother, I wish you a good trip and that you meet your teachers up there. I will miss the actor but much more the person. I love you”, commented Roberto San Martín.

Facebook / Roberto San Martin

The Cuban independent journalist and activist Boris Gonzalez Arenas he fired Díaz de Villegas and recalled the opportunities he had to talk with him: “See you soon Alexis Díaz de Villegas. Every time I talked with him, he conveyed a calmness that contrasted with the turbulence of the characters he played on stage. A hug to his family and friends, someone so wonderful is an irreparable loss.

The death of the actor was announced on the morning of this Friday. So far, the causes of his death, at 56 years old, have not been officially declared.

The commotion also reached the actor Carlos Luis González, who was a student of Díaz de Villegas at the University of the Arts (ISA). “I still don’t believe your departure Ale, receiving this news has left me frozen in time, so many memories of those wonderful years we spent together at ISA, much of what I am today I owe to your perseverance and your faith in the actors, wherever you are I send you a hug and a big kiss my teacher and friend, “he said.

Precisely the ISA issued statements on its Facebook page about the actor’s death, also recognized for his role as a teacher in that educational teaching center. “The University of the Arts sadly received the news of the death of Alexis Díaz de Villegas, professor at our Faculty of Theater Arts,” the note indicates.

The text also details some of the creator’s professional achievements, born in the municipality of Cumanayagua, current province of Cienfuegos. Among his merits, the theatrical productions of the fourth wall, blind opera, Sigismund former Marquis Y The arkall by director Víctor Varela.

Facebook/ISA

ISA also reviewed his collaborations with Vicente Revuelta, Carlos Celdrán, from Argos Teatro and Carlos Díaz, from Teatro El Público. Meanwhile, regarding his participation in the cinema, he recalled the feature films between cyclones, kangamba and The Horn of Plenty.

“We mourn the passing of Alexis Díaz de Villegas, a prominent and talented actor, director and theater teacher. He bequeaths to us his outstanding work on stage, film and television. Receive our deepest condolences to family and friends,” the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) wrote on Twitter.

Lieter Ledesma expressed his sorrow at the sudden loss of his colleague. “Alexis Diaz de Villegas has died at 56 years of age, too soon. EPD”, she pointed out in the description of a photo in which she shares the stage with the late artist.

Facebook / Lieter Ledesma

“Oh Alexis Diaz de Villegas, brother. What a horrible little brother. Even though life hit you hard once, we will always remember you smiling, kind, fair. I never saw you upset or angry. And always with an incredible desire to work. The Actors are a Family, and sometimes we spend more time together working than at home. That’s why it hurts us. You are one of the Greats, brother. An incredible, immense Artist (we always said it) and it was always a pride to say: … whose character is it? From Alexis, the Majá (for friends) and everything was already guaranteed, to act without fear. An honor for the Cast. Rest in Peace FRIEND, because we know firsthand what you fought for in this life”, Erwin Fernández expressed on his Facebook profile.

“Rest in peace my friend…thank you for your trust, for giving Pablo to me to guide him, for the love from day one, for the smiles, for your beautiful family…Thank you for sharing this special day with us. God keep you in heaven and that you can continue to waste talent and histrionics up there… EPD, ”said actress Massiel Dueñas, along with a photo of her wedding day.

Facebook / Massiel Dueñas

“Rest in peace dear Alexis Días de Villegas. Light. EPD”, stated Yuliet Cruz on her official Facebook account.

“I met Alexis when I was 18 years old and he was not yet 30. At Ramoncito’s house. “El majá” was always someone very interesting and special. I was not his friend, but I always admired him for the greatness enjoyed by him in his humility. Light for you”, said the film director Ian Padrón.

Facebook/ Ian Padrón

He too dear Cuban actor Luis Alberto García He wrote a message about the sad news: “Alexis Díaz de Villegas is, he was not … he is one of my favorite people, one of my dear friends, one of my favorite actors.”