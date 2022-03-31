Cubans of Spanish nationality can request economic aid

Cubans with Spanish nationality can benefit from economic aid offered by the Spanish government through its consulates and the Ministry of Labor and Migration in Cuba to support its nationals residing abroad.

The aid, which is offered both in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) or in Cuban pesos, can be requested if you meet requirements such as having a valid Spanish passport and showing proof that you lack resources at the time of requesting assistance.

The forms for extraordinary assistance aid, granted in MLC by the Ministry of Labor of the Embassy of Spain in Cuba, can be presented as of April 1 at the office of the Ministry of Labor in Miramar, at number 519 on 70th Street. , between avenue 7 and 5B. Prior appointment is required, by phone 53 7204 1717/1716 or by email to cuba@mites.gob.es.

This aid is designed for Spanish residents abroad and temporarily displaced Spanish workers, who in both cases are in need, indicates the information sheet on the program of the Ministry.

Dependent persons or survivors of gender violence are prioritized. Payment is made by check or transfer to the account of the beneficiary or their representative and it is recommended that they open an account with MLC.

The application for existential aid can be obtained at this link: http://www.ciudadaniaexterior.mitramiss.gob.es/es/pdf/formularios/ayudasasis/23_Ayudas_Asistenciales_Extraordinarias_Exterior_Solicitud.pdf

▪ You must present a valid Spanish passport, Cuban identity card of the applicant and of all those residing in the same house, with the updated address.

▪ Proof of all core members of the family relationship with the applicant.

▪ Supply book.

▪ Documents that show the income they receive, such as a letter from Social Security, from the bank, proof of annual salary, and for students over 16 years of age, a letter from the study center.

The Ministry of Labor of the Embassy of Spain offers extraordinary aid for Spanish residents, which can be requested from April 1 at the Ministry’s office in Miramar. Desmond Boylan AP

▪ Documents that prove that you lack resources and that you have a need. In case of health problems, you must present a medical certificate, you can also present proof of drug expenses.

Subsistence aid to Spanish citizens in Cuba

This aid is delivered every year to Spanish citizens in Cuba under 18 years of age, over 65 or disabled for work who do not have means of subsistence.

In previous years, around 200 euros of aid have been delivered and once again it comes at a precise moment due to the economic crisis that Cuba is facing due to the impact of the coronavirus, the inability of tourism to take off and the growing inflation, which in Cuba is more serious because prices increased by 70 percent as a result of the economic adjustment measures called “ordering”, promoted by the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel.

This type of assistance can offer a break to older adults –many direct descendants and nationalized Spaniards– who receive minimum pensions. The Cuban state tries to ignore their care with new laws in the Cuban Family Code, which places the responsibility of keeping the elderly on family members.

The application for subsistence assistance must be submitted in person at the Spanish Consulate in Havana, and at the vice-consulates of Camagüey, Santa Clara and Santiago de Cuba. The deadline is May 2.

To qualify for this aid, the applicant must not be receiving any other type of aid such as that of the Ministry of Labor or autonomous communities.

In this link you can obtain the form to request subsistence aid 2022 and you can also consult this guide to correctly fill out the form.

The Spanish Consulate indicates that the procedures for both grants are free and that intermediaries are not necessary.

More than 165,000 Spaniards reside in Cuba, and in 2021 9,898 were added, according to data from the Register of Spaniards residing abroad. In many cases, these Spaniards obtained nationality because they were descendants of immigrants, mostly Galician, Canarian, Andalusian, Asturian and Catalan.

Cubans congregate in front of the Embassy of Spain in Havana in December 2008. Descendants of Spaniards who have obtained citizenship and who are in need can request extraordinary assistance from the Ministry of Labor of the Embassy of Spain and the help of subsistence in the Spanish Consulate in Havana and in vice consulates in the interior of the island. Xavier Galeano ASSOCIATED PRESS

This story was originally published on March 30, 2022 0:33 p.m.

