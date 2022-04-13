Cubans react to Lis Cuesta’s “master recipe” on Twitter

The newly launched Twitter account of Lisa Cuestawife of Cuban ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel, continues to accumulate rejection and teasing in record timeand this Friday it was the turn of the “master recipe to serve every day”.

Love, hugs, patience and a pinch of madness are some of the ingredients that Cuesta proposes to have a good day, a recommendation that has not taken long to generate reactions.

“Hurry up, there’s a tremendous queue in the store and there are only 3 boxes of hugs left,” replied the influencer known on networks as Yo Uso mi Nasobuco, while another user recommended adding “half a glass of cockroach milk” to the recipe.

“The ridiculousness has a limit, ma’am, behave up to your position, in addition to everything, if Vilma revives she will die of shame again, maintain a consistent posture, even if inside you continue to be the neighborhood racketeer, you are first lady of a nation, much to our regret,” tweeted an Internet user, taking as a reference a recent message from Cuesta in which he claimed that Vilma Espín was “my favorite leader of this revolution.”

“If you knew that in Cuban kitchens today there is no room for a ‘smile’… on the contrary, there is a lot of bitterness due to the food shortages that we suffer daily. #EnCubaHayUnaDictadura,” was another comment.

“When will you publish a tweet worried about why so many youth are leaving Cuba risking their lives, the constant and long blackouts, the lies they shamelessly tell on TV justifying everything with the famous ‘blockade'”?, questioned a user .

Other Cubans chose to respond with their own proposals for “master recipes” for today’s Cuba.

“50 kg of mistreatment for those who think differently, 100 kg of jail for those who protest peacefully, 2 tons of hunger and misery. Mix all this and you have the perfect tyranny, with a people suffering and the dictators of their hearts living like tycoons.”

“However, this is my breakfast: 3 kg of disappointment, 2 kg of misery, 1 kg of impatience, 2 liters of sadness, 1 pinch of tiredness. Add a lot of strength and shout DPEPDPE!”

This Sunday, Lis Cuesta called Díaz-Canel “the dictator of my heart” in a publication on his Twitter account with which he generated great commotion, ridicule and memes of all kinds.

Cuesta Peraza, who in recent weeks has been in the eye of the hurricane for the organization of the San Remo Music Awards event in Cuba, launched his Twitter account at the end of March. Her presence on the social network has been characterized by inappropriate messages, sweetened optimism and a vulgar tone.