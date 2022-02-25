Cubans who arrived irregularly in the United States will benefit from permanent residence

In this way, thousands of Cubans could obtain an immigration benefit granted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its Office of Immigration and Citizenship (USCIS).

Many Cuban immigrants who arrived irregularly in the United States after the end of the policy known as “wet foot/dry foot” will be able to obtain their permanent residence. The decision was announced Wednesday in response to a lawsuit filed by a legal team in Miami.

In that case, there are natives of the Island who arrived in the United States between January 12, 2017 and November 17, 2021.

According to the lawyer Claudia Cañizares, a member of the legal team that formulated the lawsuit, the decision will favor all Cubans registered by the immigration authorities with a supervised release permit, known as I-220ª.

Those who, after presenting themselves at a border point, entered with a bond may also obtain residency. However, those who are considered to have entered the territory of the United States illegally will not be able to apply for the process.

Estimates indicate that the measure would allow around 40,000 Cubans to obtain legal residence. Another 55,000 who entered the United States irregularly through the Mexican border between 2017 and 2021 would not suffer the same fate.

Requirements that Cubans who aspire to benefit from the agreement reached after the class action lawsuit must meet:

Being defined as “Arriving Alien” according to 8 CFR 1.2.

Have entered the United States between January 12, 2017 and November 17, 2021.

Not have left the United States in that period.

Have applied for residency under the Cuban adjustment law with USCIS or have a pending residency.

That USCIS has denied you residency solely for not having the parole.

Those whose residency application was denied can resubmit to this process, with the USCIS agreement among the attached documents. For their part, those who have been denied residence for less than a year can file a motion to reopen the case.