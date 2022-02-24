Cubans Who Entered the US After Cancellation of “Dry Feet, Wet Feet” May Receive Residency – NBC 7 Miami (51)

An immigration decision could benefit certain Cubans who arrived in the country after the cancellation of the wet foot, dry foot policy.

There are thousands of Cubans who were unable to apply for the Cuban Adjustment Act when entering the United States with a document that was not recognized as a “parole”, which is why when they applied they were denied residency.

It is an immigration resolution that will now allow those Cubans to reapply to a process to be granted residency and get out of the legal limbo in which they find themselves at the moment.

This agreement between immigration and a group of Cuban plaintiffs gives hope that thousands of migrants who were inspected at a point of entry and received their I220a can apply for residency.

From October 2019 to January 2022, more than 64 thousand Cuban migrants were processed at the southern border of the United States, a large number of them were admitted with an I220a.

All those who entered between January 12, 2017, when they canceled the dry foot, wet foot policy, and November 17, 2021, apply.

Previously, Cubans who arrived by raft or crossed the border could apply for permanent residence a year and a day

The immigration document was published today, February 23. Some experts think that it could be the first step for more changes in the current immigration policy with Cubans.

The recommendation is that if your residence was denied only for not presenting a parole: seek legal help.

Those who qualify have one year from today to resubmit their documents and apply for residency.

But for Cuban rafters, the stage remains dark.