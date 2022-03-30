Cubans will have to have a visa to enter the DR

The citizens Cubans let them enter the Dominican Republic on transit to other countries will need to have a Dominican visa, reported this Tuesday the Directorate General of Migration.

If you have a visa, residency or citizenship from The United States, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands of the European Union or the member areas of the Schengen area will not need a Dominican visa.

resolution of Migration that establishes it is the number DGM-06-2022, issued on March 23, sent internally on the 25th, but known by the media and society on Tuesday 29. It does not specify from when it will come into force or if it is of immediate effect.

The document was addressed to the general coordinators of the Immigration Services in the airports ports, docks and border points.

Article 2 of the aforementioned resolution orders the Migration Control Directorate (DGM) to communicate the content of the document to the pertinent instances for its execution and for the corresponding purposes.

Member countries of Schengen areas

Germany

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Slovenia

Spain

Estonia

Finland

France

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

malt

Norway

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Czech Republic

Slovak Republic

Sweden

Switzerland

Aruba

Curacao

Saint Maarten.