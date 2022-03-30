Cubans will have to have a visa to enter the DR

The citizens Cubans let them enter the Dominican Republic on transit to other countries will need to have a Dominican visa, reported this Tuesday the Directorate General of Migration.
If you have a visa, residency or citizenship from The United States, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands of the European Union or the member areas of the Schengen area will not need a Dominican visa.
resolution of Migration that establishes it is the number DGM-06-2022, issued on March 23, sent internally on the 25th, but known by the media and society on Tuesday 29. It does not specify from when it will come into force or if it is of immediate effect.
The document was addressed to the general coordinators of the Immigration Services in the airports ports, docks and border points.
Article 2 of the aforementioned resolution orders the Migration Control Directorate (DGM) to communicate the content of the document to the pertinent instances for its execution and for the corresponding purposes.
Member countries of Schengen areas
Germany
Austria
Belgium
Denmark
Slovenia
Spain
Estonia
Finland
France
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
malt
Norway
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Czech Republic
Slovak Republic
Sweden
Switzerland
Netherlands
Netherlands
Aruba
Curacao
Saint Maarten.