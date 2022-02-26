Cuba’s debt with Russia that we did not know

It was thought that Cuba I did not have debt with Russia Since Vladimir Putin, in 2014, annulled the debt of 30,000 million dollars from the Soviet era. However, it turns out that since Havana he has accumulated 2,300 million debt10% of the previous one, which is clearly not able to pay.

Suddenly, we have just learned that the Duma (Lower House of Parliament) of Russia ratified this Tuesday, February 22, the regulations that allow an extension of the payments of Russian government credits granted to Havana until 2027.

It is evident that the Cuban communist regime handles with great discretion everything that has to do with its international economic relations. He adduces, as an argument, the embargo or blockade, but it is difficult to understand that this debt with Russia could be affected by the dispute with the US. Rather, it seems the opposite.

The fact is that between 2006 and 2019, the Russian Government granted loans to Cuba for a value of 2,300 million dollars, destined to finance Russian-Cuban projects in the fields of energy, metallurgical industry and transportation, as well as for the supply of merchandise necessary for the development of the island’s economy. those projects and what was their actual realization. Of course, since they are related to investment in infrastructure, it is not surprising that they have evaporated, if one takes into account that the participation in GDP of these investments rarely exceeds 10%, one of the lowest percentages in Latin America. , where it usually exceeds 25%.

Since the beginning of 2020, Cuba paralyzed the payment of Russian credits, increasing its debt with Russian commercial banks and export entities. At the request of the Cuban side, which asked to review the payment conditions of these credits, in correspondence with the decision of the Russian Government of August 7, 2021, the intergovernmental protocols aimed at extending the payment of the credits were signed. The document approved this Tuesday establishes that the last payment must be transferred to December 15, 2027. It will be necessary to see if it is confirmed or it also evaporates.

According to the basis of the protocol between the two countries, the funds that the Russian budget should receive in 2020-2021 for the payment of the debt and interest, amounted to 57 million dollars, which Cuba has announced that it will not pay. This amount is intended to be recovered between 2022 and 2027 thanks to the increase in the payment term, which will imply the additional payment of some 11 million dollars in interest. At no time has there been talk of removing the debt.

One aspect to highlight is that the agreement was reached in the midst of a crisis of Russia and Ukraine, after a meeting held last Friday between Russian Vice President Yuri Borisov, visiting the island, and several Cuban leaders, with the aim of expanding bilateral collaboration. That is, suspend payments of the debt by Cuba. The two parties took advantage of the meeting to make propaganda and ratify their common critical position towards the US.

Borisov was received by the Cuban deputy prime minister, Cabrisas, and executives from the transport, energy, industry and banking sectors, recipients of the Russian operations financed with the credits. It would be good if information was offered on what the projects have been.

Prior to this meeting, last January, amid the tensions caused by the presence of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, and while the US, NATO and the European Union tried to alleviate the crisis through diplomatic means, it was learned that the president Putin had had a telephone conversation with Miguel Díaz-Canel and, apparently, in said communication the non-payment agreements were arranged, which in diplomatic language translates as “restructuring” of the debt.

According to a Kremlin statement, between Díaz-Canel and Putin there was “a profound exchange of views on the issue of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation”, as if they had not already talked enough about these issues in the past. .

Days before the telephone conversation between the two leaders, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia could deploy military assets in Cuba and Venezuela, which raised a wave of criticism and reactions, both from Cuban opponents inside and outside the Island, as well as from democratic governments.

Proof of this is also the official visit to Cuba, hours before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, by Vyacheslav Volodin, President of the Duma and Putin’s absolute confidant. In Havana he discussed bilateral “cooperation” with Cuban leaders, and then traveled to Nicaragua, another Moscow ally in the region.

The Cuban communist regime, an ally of Putin, is going through a serious economic crisis, and facing the payment of the debt it is unfeasible, so it has taken advantage of the situation of Russia in Ukraine to take advantage of the occasion, not paying the debt. Russia takes the opportunity to reinforce the perspective of a supposed cooperation that does not exist, since, as has been seen, Putin’s supposed multilateral aid to poor countries ends up being paid for, sooner or later, even in 2027.

Along with non-payment Russiait should be remembered that the communist regime has already done the same with the Paris Club, when last June 2021 it restructured the terms of the 2015 pact for the payment of its debt with its creditors of the Club that incorporated a haircut of 8,500 million on the 11,100 million dollars owed. A gift.

From all the above, it seems that it is time for the Cuban communist regime to offer transparency and credibility with respect to the debt international. The creditors of the debt Internationally, the media and, in particular, the governments involved, should demand information from the Castro regime regarding its financial obligations, such as those offered by other countries, and condition any short- or long-term credit to that information. It is no longer enough to justify this concealment with the question of the embargo or blockade.

Only with light and stenographers will it be possible to know the margin of insolvency of an economy that, at least internally, has mortgaged 20% of its GDP in a deficit that it cannot control, and a level of accumulated debt of 120% of GDP . The accounts do not come out.