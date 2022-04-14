Cubase 12 already has a demo and supports mixing in Dolby Atmos

Cubase version 12 arrived on March 2 with very important news for its users, such as goodbye to the eLicenser system, support for Apple Silicon and many other functions and tools. But there were two things in particular that weren’t ready that day: a demo version that would allow you to try out the company’s brand new DAW, and support for mixes in Dolby Atmos. Two questions that from Steinberg assured they would be available very soon. And so much so, that a month and 10 days later they are already resolved with the arrival of Cubase 12.0.10.

In Steinberg they say they are excited about this new version, since with it they present the promised support for Dolby Atmos that, thanks to the Dolby Atmos Renderer and the VST MultiPanner, will allow its users to explore new ways of mixing without the need for any additional software. Something that they can even do with headphones thanks to its mixing function in binaural mode. In the video that opens the news you can see how it is configured and how it works. Although Nuendo users will be very familiar with what they are going to see, since it is not far from the Dolby Atmos implementation of the German post-production DAW.

Additionally, Cubase 12.0.10 also bring a trial versionand, as we are reminded from Steinberg, no longer requires an eLicenser key to work, which will certainly simplify things quite a bit and save one more headache. like the option to freeze and unfreeze multiple tracks at the same time, which is now equally available in the new version. have also been made improvements that affect the performance of the applicationafter receiving numerous reports from its users regarding excessive consumption and other problems with the launch of Cubase 12. From Steinberg they assure that part of these problems have already been resolved, but that they continue to be aware of others that will be resolved as quickly as possible. possible for them.

In addition to everything mentioned, Steinberg has published a statement with all the minor improvements and fixes included in Cubase 12.0.10, which are more than 30. The new version is now available for download by Cubase 12 users.

More information: Steinberg